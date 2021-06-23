4K (true) monitors that drop in price today only

We propose 3 monitors of 4K image quality that you can buy with great discounts on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The monitors are also present on Amazon Prime Day 2021, with discounts for models of all types: more advanced and more basic. After recommending several monitors that cost less than 100 euros and are well worth it, in this article we want to talk about 3 4K resolution monitors that drop in price today only at Amazon.

They are large models and with the best image resolution so that do not miss anything when working, studying or watching movies. There is a fundamental requirement to take advantage of the great offers that we will talk about next, and that is to be an Amazon Prime user. Nothing happens if you are not yet, well you can subscribe in a few minutes and get the first month free.

The first monitor 4K resolution that we want to recommend is this AOC brand, with a 32 inch size. Among its characteristics we find 60Hz refresh rate, response time of 4 ms, brightness of 350 cd / m² and contrast of 3000: 1. This AOC monitor also has two 3W speakers, with headphone output.

If we turn it over, we see that the monitor has HDMI 2.0, MHL, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 ports. The original price of this AOC U3277FWQ monitor is 399.99 euros, but it goes down to 289.99 euros during Amazon Prime Day.

More affordable is the LG 27UL500-W monitor, from IPS technology, 27-inch size and Ultra HD resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). It offers a wide viewing angle and also covers 98% of the sRGB color spectrum for very high color accuracy. It has a very simple user interface, which makes it easy for you optimize the experience depending on the game to which you are going to play. During Prime Day, the LG 27UL500-W monitor goes from 239.98 euros to 208 euros.

If you are looking for a good screen, you can opt for this ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A, with IPS technology, 28-inch size and 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). It is compatible with HDR10 content, with the option to choose the most suitable HDR mode for the task at hand. In terms of connectivity, the monitor integrates a DisplayPort1.2 port, two HDMI (v2.0) and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

This ASUS monitor has several tools focused on offering a great gaming experience, so it is presented as a great option if what you need is a screen to play. Its original price is 379 euros, but it plummets to 284.94 euros on Amazon thanks to Prime Day discounts.

