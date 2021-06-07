4K television with magnetic webcam

06/07/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

Huawei has officially presented a new series of smart TVs, the Huawei Vision S, which will be available in two sizes, both 55 and 65 inches. Thus, it will seek to connect our home through television, turning the living room into an intelligent setting. The device It will have a 4K screen and a refresh rate of the highest level, neither more nor less than 120Hz. It will incorporate a host of innovative technologies such as a magnetic webcam and multi-device collaboration to take terminal connectivity to another level.

As for the webcam, it is a magnetic camera with resolution 1920×1080 (FHD), being magnetic it can be easily removed and put on if the user does not consider it necessary or does not like to see it. The MeeTime feature allows you to make or transfer video calls to other devices so you can easily move around your home environment.

Thus, as we see, Huawei focuses its functions on home connectivity, with the aim of bringing an experience to our homes much more intelligent and in which the different electronic devices in our home are really connected.