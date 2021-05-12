4K resolution, haptic technology, and more leaked features

Last February, Sony surprised us by announcing the new generation of your virtual reality headset, with which they intend to enrich the experiences of the PS5 presumably during 2022. Except for the controls presented in March, Sony has followed a strategy of secrecy with the PS VR 2. However, the UploadVR portal, whose leaks about future virtual reality devices are usually successful, has shared some PS VR 2 key features.

In the first place, the aforementioned medium points out that the PS VR 2 will make the leap to a 4K resolution of 4000 × 2040 pixels. Namely, 2000 × 2040 for each eye. This information, however, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the VR world is heading towards 4K – or beyond – for its next generation of devices. Sony was not going to be left behind. In addition, those of Japan have bet heavily on this resolution on the PS5.

The PS VR 2 will take the best of the DualSense

On the other hand, the possibility of adjust lens gap to better fit the eyes of users. In addition, the PS VR 2 would inherit the haptic feedback technology from the DualSense, same that allows to offer more precise and detailed vibrations. In fact, Sony itself had already let us see this novelty in a patent registered at the end of 2020.

Now comes the most interesting. UploadVR notes that the PS VR 2 will be able to process the Foveated rendering. It is a rendering technology that, based on the tracking of the eyes through internal sensors, allows you to identify where you are directing your gaze to offer a greater level of detail in that area. Of course, the rest of the scene reduces its graphic quality. Eye, the Foveated rendering works in real time and many describe it as one of the greatest advancements in virtual reality.

Finally, the report adds that the PS VR 2 will connect to the PS5 via a USB-C cable and will integrate couter cameras to identify the position of the hands. Recall that the new Sony virtual reality controls were presented in February and also include the novelties of the DualSense, both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In addition, they detect the movement and position of our fingers to activate functions without touching buttons.

Read this too …