In case you have bought a new 4K monitor, you may find yourself somewhat surprised with what is the indicated port for it to work. If HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and Thunderbolt are the most common these days, which one can you use and why?

For your 4K monitor. HDMI 2.1: the all-rounder

In those cases of having a 4K monitor, the high-definition multimedia interface, or HDMI, is one of the most widely used interfaces today. This gets to be used in televisions in order to connect game consoles and Blu-ray players.

This type of tool provides a stable digital signal that can be hot-swapped by simply unplugging or plugging in without turning your devices off at will. This supports 48 Gbps throughput, which is enough to handle a 10K display at 60 frames per second in 10-bit full color. So when talking about 4K displays, HDMI 2.1 is more than adequate.

There are some monitors that can support multiple connected devices, although they are quite strange monitors. It also has some additional tricks such as limited power delivery, as well as acting as an Ethernet adapter. These cables are quite inexpensive, however, they must be updated to become compatible with some equipment.

It is important to be careful in some cases the 4K monitor is only compatible with the version prior to HDMI 2.1. In the case of players, HDMI 2.0 is not compatible with the FreeSync standard.

DisplayPort: better, faster and stronger

DisplayPort has long managed to be one of the most reliable choices for computers, which is actually not very difficult to understand. It is clear that HDMI 2.1 has a limit of 48 Gbps, in the case of the next DisplayPort 2.0 standard it can cover a higher performance reaching 80 Gbps. However, it’s worth noting that you should wait for DisplayPort 2.0 devices to hit the market until the end of this year.

Which means that the vast majority of people should continue to use the DisplayPort 1.4 standard, which still accumulates favorably compared to HDMI 2.0. This device can handle 8K resolution at 60 frames in 10-bit true color, but only with screen flow compression.

With which you can even connect two screens, as long as your monitors manage to support them. In this case there are no limits with audio, it is capable of achieving 192 kHz and 24-bit sound with 7.1 channels of uncompressed audio. So rather it could be the capacity of the monitor, it could become a limitation.

The big difference with HDMI is that DisplayPort does not have any type of support with Ethernet. This is largely due to the fact that this connection is used in principle with connections from your computer to the monitor. Where HDMI has higher utilities.

USB-C: ideal for laptop owners

USB-Cs have a wide range of uses. It has the ability to carry a display signal through a USB-C connector, which will also depend on the DisplayPort being used which is likely to be 1.4.

Its most notable characteristics and for which its use is preferred is due to the ease of handling and where all modern laptops have the connection for it. However, you must take into account that your computer has the display output in USB-C Alt mode. This should be within the technical specifications or on the manufacturer’s website.

If you have this USB-C alternative mode screen output it will also surely provide you with support for USB power delivery (USB-PD). In case your laptop can support USB-PD which is commonly the norm, you can place your laptop and send to a monitor with the use of a single cable.

Initially you should verify that your monitor provides the proper power output for your computer. An example of this is the Dell UltraSharp U3219Q which offers USB-C connectivity, with 90 W of USB-PD. Which is more than enough to charge a MacBook Air or a laptop of these characteristics.

Although there is currently a controversy with the possibility of connecting multiple 4K monitors with the use of a USB-C. When this case arises, many choose to use a DisplayPort or a Thunderbolt 3 monitor.

Using Thunderbolt: Ideal for Daisy-Chaining and Macs on a 4K Monitor

Thunderbolt 3 is an active technology that can offer a performance of up to 40 Gbps by using a cable with these specifications, the Thunderbolt 3 cable. USB 3.2 Gen 2. Being two technologies with the same USB-C port only they are not interchangeable .

This type of accessory has some quite favorable advantages since it can run two 4K screens at 60 frames, a single 4K screen at 120 frames or a single 5K screen at 60 frames with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.

In the case of a recent 16-inch MacBook Pro, two Thunderbolt cables can handle four daisy-chained 4K displays, or two 5Ks. Apple has been the great defender of this type of technology since its inception, making it the ideal technology for Mac owners.

Also this accessory allows you to connect other devices, such as external storage arrangements, bases or even external GPU cabinets. You just have to check that your monitor is compatible. The investment in the Thunderbolt is worth it despite having a high cost since it will reduce the number of cables considerably.

Finally, which one will be suitable for you?

Ultimately, the decision will depend on the technologies available at the time and the devices you have. To a large extent these three accessories allow you great facilities, providing performance in terms of resolution, frame rate and color depth, so they could become quite solid options. So the three options could make it easier for you to use your computer.

