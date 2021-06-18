4K HDR DTT is already a reality: UHD Spain launches the first channels, so you can tune in for free | Entertainment

DTT does not stand out, precisely, for its image quality. The UHD Spain group wants to remedy this by broadcasting 4K HDR channels, and even 8K. You can already try them.

The free television in Spain It has not evolved at the same rate as the payment platforms. There are still quite a few channels that broadcast in SD, and even those that broadcast at 1080p have a bitrate that leaves much to be desired. All these image problems are magnified if you have a 4K TV.

UHD SPAIN is a non-profit association formed by 30 top-level partners, from RTVE to ATresMedia, Mediapro, Televes, Dolby, or the Polytechnic University of Madrid. It was founded last January and its objective is bring 4K HDR and 8K broadcasts to DTT, the free television of a lifetime.

UHD Spain has released this week two test channels at 4K resolution with and without HDR, which you can already tune into DTT, via satellite, or streaming in a browser.

UHD Spain uses the H.265 codec, a highly compatible video format, with good image results.

As we have commented, two test channels that broadcast documentaries, musical performances, classic series and some other content. We are going to explain how you can see them in a very simple way.

In streaming through the browser

If you have a monitor or 4K TV connected to the PC, you can watch the broadcast in streaming. It also works with lower resolution displays without HDR. With any monitor, go …

One of the channels is available in 4H HDR and the other in 4K SDR. Although it is stated that requires Edge browser on Windows and Safari on Mac, we have tested it with Chrome and it works without problems. But it is possible that in Chrome the HDR does not come out (my monitor is a humble 1080p and I have not been able to check it):

You can choose between the HDR and SDR signal, and view it in full screen.

On DTT

If you receive through an individual antenna and you are in the broadcast coverage area, You will find the 4K channel by retuning your UHD TV.

In the case of a collective antenna, the channel may not be incorporated. If you have any questions in this regard, consult the telecommunications installation company, or whoever presides over the Community of Neighbors.

The channel to tune in to access 4K HDR DTT channels from UHD Spain it changes in each province. In this PDF file you have the complete list of the channel number for each province. Simply tune it into your DTT decoder, and voila.

Via satellite

If you receive Satellite TV through HISPASAT and you have a UHD compatible television and receiver, tune it in the frequency 11382V (vertical polarization).

Although at the moment they are test broadcasts, we hope that they will soon become real television channels, and DTT reaches the modernization in image quality that it so badly needs.