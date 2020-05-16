When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in Europe, the confinement of the population forced Netflix to take measures to prevent a collapse of the Internet. We already explained it to you a couple of months ago in this article, as the number of people confined at home grew exponentially, the consumption of streaming content increased, and with it there was an increase in online traffic that jeopardized the integrity of the Internet.

To avoid that the integrity of the Internet could be compromised at such a delicate moment Netflix, and other great content streamingthey decided reduce image quality that they offer their users. In the case of this well-known platform, bitrate and bandwidth consumption were significantly reduced, but maintaining an acceptable balance in most cases.

With the beginning of the lack of confidence in some countries of the old continent, the situation is gradually returning to normal. A Netflix spokesperson has confirmed that they are studying the situation country by country, and that in some places they have already used the configuration again. 4K with HDR and a 15 Mb / s bitrate, Although unfortunately Spain has not been one of them, here we still continue with the reduced quality.

Netflix promises to keep working and return the original quality

The US company has not explained what criteria it is following to decide which countries are back to normal in terms of image quality, but has confirmed that are working to continue strengthening their infrastructure and that all countries affected by the quality cut will return to normal sooner or later.

This means that It’s just a matter of time until the situation returns to normal in Spain, although as we have said we do not have any specific date and Netflix has not wanted to get its fingers on this, so right now all we can do is wait. As a user of the service (I have the UHD plan) I must say that I have noticed the drop in image quality, It is not huge, but it affects the user experience, So much so that I have preferred to leave some series and movies on the “pending” list until the quality returns to normal.

Other platforms that took similar steps, like YouTube or Amazon Prime Video, they haven’t said anything yet about a possible return to normality. Perhaps they prefer to wait until they are sure that there will not be a new serious rebound that forces them to carry out another massive confinement, something that many see as unlikely, but which is not totally ruled out.