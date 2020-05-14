The Samsung Galaxy Fold was officially announced over a year ago, although it wouldn’t be until many months later when it would go on sale. The first Samsung folding terminal could also have a “cheap” version on the way, as well as the Note 10 and Galaxy S10, with the possible name of Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed, except rumors about some of the details of what the reduced version of the Samsung folding could look like: plastic folding screen, components from previous generations and a lower price than the Samsung Galaxy Fold original.

A less expensive Galaxy Fold would be coming

Samsung has repeatedly repeated its commitment to continue releasing folding devices, the latest mention being as recent as the company’s latest financial results a few days ago. In them they anticipate new folding models for the second half of the year.

Now, it is unknown what they are. From the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and possible Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 we have already received some rumors and it is quite possible that there will be a renewal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but one that we did not expect was a Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, from which some rumors have been leaked on Twitter:

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite. -Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

According to this information, the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite -provisional name- would follow in the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, being a more modest version in specifications and price. None of the details are confirmed, though it could feature Snapdragon 865, 4G connectivity, and 256GB of storage, with a model name of Winner2.

Rumors continue to speak of a strategy similar to previous Lite, combining components from previous generations, with plastic folding screen and not UTG, aluminum and glass exterior and a small exterior screen similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

All this would be enough to lower the price to about $ 1099 (1013 euros). Not exactly our definition of “cheap mobile,” but the original Samsung Galaxy Fold launched for $ 1,980, so it would be almost half the price.

