This Thursday, the Federal Government reported that 4,947 loans have been granted to domestic and independent workers

This Thursday the Ministry of Economy In conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, they announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of the Welfare Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, director of Incorporation of the IMSS, reported that, to date, 4,947 loans have been granted to domestic and independent workers.

López Castañeda spoke about a method of simplified payment, thanks to which employers can pay, with a surcharge, employer fees.

Solidarity credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of Economy, announced that, so far, resources of 338 thousand 537 beneficiaries.

Infonavit

The director of Infonavit announced that during the week of May 18 to 24, 5,996 credits have been granted.

Workers may receive props in the event that the companies in which they work have a technical stoppage.

This will allow a three-month extension without interest.

Fovissste

As part of the benefits of Fovissste there is the Fovissste-Infonavit program so that the beneficiaries can improve credits.

Through the program Fovissste for everyone workers can obtain a credit in which payments can be made via payroll.

Your house in the city It allows beneficiaries to obtain adequate and decent housing within the urban area where transportation is available and that guarantees entry to the city at a fair price.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital