Mexico.- 49 years of the massacre of students from the UNAM and the Polytechnic known as ‘The Halconazo’ that June 10, 1971.

After the Tlatelolco massacre in 1968, students had returned to the streets after the governor of Nuevo León, then Eduardo Elizondo, enacted a law that suppressed the autonomy of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

Young people from the IPN and UNAM marched in support of UANL in the country’s capital and met with a violent response from the State; there were many deaths and detainees.

It was a Corpus Cristi Thursday, so that unfortunate episode in history is also known that way, recalled the UNAM Gazette.

The government of Nuevo León had reduced the University’s budget as an “example” due to the decision of professors and students to impose a parity government in the late 1970s.

Source: UNAM

Before the attack, the university community started a strike and issued a call for solidarity to the rest of the country’s universities.

Students answered the call and called a rally that went out to demonstrate in solidarity with UANL students on June 10 of that year, the first after on October 2, 1968, the Army murdered hundreds of young people in the square of Three Cultures, in Tlatelolco.

Echeverría, the culprit?

Luis Echeverría Álvarez, President of Mexico, had announced a democratic opening of his government, allowing the return of young student leaders from 1968, forced into exile. He also released political prisoners, including José Revueltas and Heberto Castillo.

According to the chronicles of the time, the march brought together around 10,000 people, began in the Casco de Santo Tomás and would travel along Carpio and Los Maestros avenues to go out to the Mexico-Tacuba Causeway to go to the Zocalo.

The streets leading to Avenida de los Maestros were blocked by grenadiers and police officers, who impeded the passage of students.

There were riot tanks on Melchor Ocampo along with army transports, which were located near the Military College and trucks with grenadiers crossing the avenues. Melchor Ocampo and San Cosme.

A shock group trained by the Federal Security Directorate and the CIA, known as Los Halcones, all of them young men of military extraction, shouting “Long live Che Guevara!” He unloaded 45 caliber bullets and 30 M-2 carbines on the protesters.

Source: UNAM

Bamboo sticks and kendo sticks

They attacked the students, came armed with bamboo sticks, kendo sticks, and batons, and were initially easily repelled by the students.

In a counterattack, the Falcons attacked protesters once again, now not only with their clubs, but with firearms.

The students, meanwhile, tried unsuccessfully to hide from the armed youth. The police did not intervene and were a mere spectator.

The shooting lasted (it was hours, it was said years later) and some transports gave logistical support to the paramilitary group, equipping it with weapons and makeshift transports, such as private cars, trucks, police patrols, and even an ambulance from the Green Cross.

The injured were taken to the Rubén Leñero hospital, the Falcons arrived at the hospital and there they auctioned off the young people still in the operating rooms, in addition to intimidating the inmates and the medical personnel. The death toll was close to 120.

That same night, the Army guarded the National Palace and President Echeverría announced an investigation into the massacre and claimed that the culprits would be punished.

