49 paid apps and games that are on sale or free today only, take advantage!

You have a few hours to take advantage of the Google Play offers and download these apps and games for free.

If you are looking free apps for your mobile that used to be paid, you just came to the right place. One more day, we select the best deals on Android apps and games available on Google Play, so you can complete your collection with real gifts courtesy of the developers.

Today we select even more paid apps and games for Android totally free, available for a limited time only.

Free Android paid apps

One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes | Free 0.69 eurosCompass Pro: GPS Coordinates | Free 0.59 eurosSmart Note Pro – Take Notes, Drawing Notes 2021 | Free 0.59 eurosWord Search Challenge PRO | Free 2.29 eurosStreak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) | Free 0.99 eurosQuickClick Pro – Auto Clicker, Click Assistant | Free 0.59 eurosFake GPS location Joystick – Location Changer | Free 0.59 eurosSmart Gallery Pro – Advance Photo & Video Manager | Free 0.89 eurosCast to TV Pro – Chromecast, Stream phone to TV | Free 3.09 eurosNotch Battery Bar & Energy Ring 2020 | Free 0.59 eurosFresy – Icon Pack | Free 0.89 eurosSmart Calculator Pro – All Unit Convertor Pro 2021 | Free 0.59 eurosPDF Converter Pro: One-Click Converter 2021 | Free 0.69 eurosAudio Recorder | Free 0.69 eurosQuick Volume Control in notification bar | Free 0.79 eurosStar Launcher Prime Customize, Fresh, Clean | Free 7.49 eurosAsteroid | Free 0.69 eurosBabyBook – Baby Diary and Routine Log | Free 2.99 eurosMilky Launcher Pro Beautiful, Clean, Fresh | Free 4.99 eurosEqualizer – Bass Booster pro | Free 1.99 eurosFloat tube | Free 0.99 eurosKnots 3D (Knots 3D) | Free 5.99 eurosUnit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium | Free 7.99 euros

Free Android paid games

Rogue Hearts | Free 0.99 eurosAntonyms PRO | Free 2.09 eurosCollect Balls – Ball Picker 3d | Free 6.99 eurosCity Destroyer HD | Free 1.99 euros2021 NEW Math puzzles | Free 0.89 eurosWindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) | Free 1.89 eurosDungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! | Free 1.79 eurosEverybody’s RPG | Free 0.89 eurosDead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting | Free 2.49 eurosRaising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) | Free 1.79 eurosTerra Fighter 2 Pro | Free 0.89 eurosStickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game | Free 0.79 eurosLeagueMon VIP | Free 2.09 eurosEvertale | Free 0.5 eurosSakura girls Pro: Anime love novel | Free 0.59 eurosThe Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords | Free 1.09 eurosDan’s World: Adventure Game 2D | Free 1.09 eurosDementia: Book of the Dead | Free 0.59 eurosDescent: Death Valley HD | Free 0.69 eurosTiming Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG | Free 3.59 eurosParanormal Territory | Free 0.59 eurosThe Lost Lands: Dinosaur Hunter | Free 0.59 euros[VIP] Missile RPG | Free 1.89 eurosPilot Brothers 2 | Free 4.09 eurosGlidey – Minimal puzzle game | Free 0.99 eurosCytus II | Free 1.99 euros

