49% of the population has received at least one dose of the anticovid vaccine

The United States government has applied 281,595,351 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Of the total population, 161,278,336 people (48.6% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 127,778,250 individuals (38.5% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Saturday May 22.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on Friday, April 23.

To date, 151,668,003 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 119,668,669 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 10,051,548 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: CASES, DEATHS, AND THE MOST AFFECTED STATES

Since the pandemic began, a total of 33,246,513 COVID-19 infections and 593,205 deaths have been registered in the United States, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,775,735 infections and 62,859 deaths.

Follow him Texas which has reported 2,938,661 coronavirus cases and 51,346 deaths; Y Florida with 2,304,860 infected and 37,172 deaths.

He fourth place is occupied by New York, with 2,097,654 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 54,177.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,373,457 infections and 24,935 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday, January 20: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday, January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday, January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday, January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday, January 6: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.