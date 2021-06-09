49% of PSOE-A voters prefer Espadas as a candidate for the Junta compared to 43% who support Susana Díaz

Susana Díaz, PSOE. (Photo: .)

49.1% of PSOE-A voters prefer the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, as a candidate for the Presidency of the Board in the next regional elections, while 43.1% favor the party’s general secretary, Susana Díaz, according to a Social Data survey published this Wednesday by the newspapers of the group Publicaciones del Sur.

According to said poll, consulted by Europa Press and based on 1,924 telephone interviews conducted between May 20 and June 3, another 5.4% of Socialist voters favor Espadas or Díaz as a candidate for the Junta without showing preferences for one or the other, while the remaining 2.4% choose an alternative to both.

Swords, top rated

The mayor of Seville slightly outperforms the former president of the Board, with an average score of 6, rated by supporters with a 5.9. Espadas gets a better rating than Susana Díaz in all the provinces.

In the general assessment of leaders, Espadas reaches a score of 4.2, only behind the president of the Board and the PP-A, Juanma Moreno, with a 6.5, and the vice president of the Board and Andalusian leader of Citizens ( Cs), Juan Marín, with a 4.6. Susana Díaz, with a score of 3.7, is in fifth place also behind Teresa Rodríguez, who obtains 3.8.

According to the poll, 37.7% of Socialist voters prefer Espadas as president of the Board compared to 30.5% who favor Susana Díaz.

