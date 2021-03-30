482,000 works of art online that can already be visited

During 2020 and even in 2021 many of the things we did in person have become an online topic. Meetings with friends, work or movie premieres have gone from bars, offices and cinemas respectively to the computer. Also museums, and the last to join it is one of the most important in the world and owner of the most famous painting that exists: The Louvre in Paris and his Mona Lisa.

As announced by the French museum, from today they make their catalog of works of art available to everyone online. This means be able to see in great detail around 482,000 works of art which also include the Mona Lisa or the Venus de Milo, two of his most representative works.

Louvre was also affected by the global pandemicThey had to close last March 2020. Although in July they reopened their galleries to 70% and with very strict measures for visitors, in October they closed again. Now, one year after the start of the pandemic, they open completely online and totally free.

The 482,000 works of art They also include those of the Eugène-Delacroix National Museum and sculptures in the Tulleries and Carrousel gardens.. The entire Louvre collection is available to view online, including the pieces currently on display, as well as those on loan or in storage. For this, it is possible to search for collections directly with the search engine and its advanced filters or to virtually tour the museum thanks to its virtual map.

As they indicate, visitors can explore each work of art in detail and also see its description and related topics. Similarly, it is possible explore works of art by collections made by the museum according to theme, origin or common link between the works.

COVID-19 and online presence

With the arrival of the pandemic in different parts of the world, museums began to close as the confinements became a reality. One of the initiatives that was taken was to publish the catalog of works of art online in full or in part.

Among the museums that did this we have the British Museum, the Smithsonian, the Prado or the Guggenheim among others. Accessing works of art is more comfortable than ever, and largely thanks to initiatives like these of traditional installations embracing the advantages of technology.

Via | Louvre Press