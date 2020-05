The golden story of Los Angeles Lakers it took a while to start writing. The first ring didn’t come until 1972, after losing seven NBA finals in previous years. Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain they were the pillars of a memorable team that prevailed in that season’s New York Knicks final 4-1. It is worth remembering the feat of a team that broke a curse and laid the foundations for the subsequent hatching of the Angelina franchise.

.