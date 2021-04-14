48 megapixel cameras, 8K video and no “mini” model

Although we are still immersed in the rumors about the iPhone 13, the leakage machinery does not rest. Industry analysts have already started talking about what the iPhones of 2022 will bring with them –Or iPhone 14, if the nomenclature is preserved–.

The last to do so has been Ming-chi Kuo, one of the most prolific at making predictions for the future (and even for several years to come). The analyst points out that the iPhone of 2022, at least in its Pro range, will suffer major changes in areas such as the camera or biometrics.

Specifically, Apple will make the leap to 48 megapixel cameras with the launch of the iPhone 14 in 2022, at least in the Pro models. Mind you: it is still not very clear if this change will affect the entire camera system or will be limited to the main camera.

With this movement, Apple would be in the same line as most Android terminals, which already handle this camera resolution (and many of them have even made the leap to 108 megapixels). The American company, in general, usually makes these changes when they are very sure that the technology implemented represents a qualitative leap rather than a quantitative one. And the best example is found in the 12 megapixels of the current range, which has been shown more competent than most Android terminals high-end (with higher resolution sensors).

The new cameras, according to 9to5Mac, also would be able to record video in 8K and they would have larger pixels, which would translate into better image quality. Regarding the sizes, the analyst has indicated that there will be no iPhone 14 mini. Apple’s intention would be to launch two models with a 6.1-inch screen and two models with a 6.7-inch screen.

Face ID under the screen in 2023

Kuo also points to a change in the Face ID system by 2023: the biometric recognition sensor will go to be integrated under the screen, so there is a good chance that the notch will be reduced to its minimum expression or that it will even disappear. If current rumors are confirmed, Apple will begin this transition by making the notch smaller on the iPhone 13 this year.

In addition to this renewed Face ID, the iPhone of 2023 would also come with a telephoto lens in the shape of a “periscope” – similar to the one mounted on phones like the Galaxy s21.

