48 apps and games that are free today only, take advantage!

You have a few hours to take advantage of the Google Play offers and download these apps and games for free.

If you are looking free apps for your mobile that used to be paid, you just came to the right place. One more day, we select the best deals in applications and games of Google Play, through which it is possible get real gifts thanks to the developers.

Today we return with even more free Android paid apps and games. Among the selected titles, we highlight some games that accumulate millions of downloads like Evertale, Zombie Age, and popular applications like X Launcher or Clean Equalizer.

Free Android paid apps

X Launcher | Free 1.99 eurosMinimalistic Text Key (pro) | Free 0.99 eurosDark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode | Free eurosHD voice recoder pro | Free 2.49 eurosDigital Dashboard GPS Pro | Free 0.89 eurosSupercons – The Superhero Icon Pack | Free 0.59 euros120X Game Booster Pro | Free 0.69 euros10x Launcher | Free 0.59 eurosClean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro | Free 3.19 eurosBasic Weather App – weather widget and forecast | Free 4.19 eurosBrightness Manager – brightness per app manager | Free 0.69 eurosRetax – Icon pack | Free 0.59 eurosIdentify Dog Breeds | Free 0.99 euros

Free Android paid games

9th Dawn II 2 RPG | Free 4.19 eurosWordMix Pro | Free 1 eurosLet the Pharaoh FREE !!! | Free 0.89 eurosStar Link 2: Constellation | Free 0.69 euros[VIP] WeaponWar: Offline Idle Merge Game | Free 0.99 eurosDungeonCorp.VIP An auto-earning game! | Free 0.79 eurosEverybody’s RPG | Free 0.89 eurosStickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight | Free 1.09 eurosZombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival | Free 0.99 eurosLeague of Stickman 2-Sword Demon | Free 0.59 eurosLophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon | Free 0.59 eurosMinesweeper Pro | Free 1.49 eurosRaising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) | Free 1.79 eurosExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP | Free 0.79 eurosHeroes Infinity Premium | Free 0.59 eurosTomb Hunter Pro | Free 0.99 eurosEvertale | Free 0.5 euros[VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest | Free 0.99 eurosJump’N’Shoot Attack | Free 0.99 eurosFun Car Escape – 3D | Free 14.99 eurosBattleTime: Ultimate | Free 1.99 eurosLegend Guardians – Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG | Free 0.59 eurosGalaxxy Idols PV: Costume and Fashion Contest | Free 4.09 eurosWindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) | Free 1.89 eurosMystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG | Free 3.59 eurosGalaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) | Free 0.99 eurosWarriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG | Free 0.89 eurosBricks Breaker Pro: No Ads | Free 4.19 eurosBuff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner | Free 1.79 euros[VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure | Free 0.99 euros[VIP] SweetFly: Offline Idle Merge Game | Free 0.99 euros[VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online | Free 0.99 euros[VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defense RPG | Free 0.99 eurosMonster Slayer Pro: Archers, Game, Shooter | Free 1.19 eurosBoss Rush: Mythology Mobile | Free 0.59 euros

