Dublin, May 21 . .- 45.6% of Spaniards consider that their economic situation has worsened due to the coronavirus compared to what they had before the pandemic, and an even higher percentage, 48.3%, believe It will deteriorate further in the next three months, according to a poll released Thursday by the European Union (EU) agency Eurofund.

However, the Spanish are not the most pessimistic and for the future, a chapter led by the Bulgarians, with 61.7% of respondents predicting that their economic situation will worsen in the next three months, followed by Greeks (57%) and Poles (54.7%).

Bulgarians are also the community citizens who head the list of those who believe that their current situation is more precarious than three months ago, with 60%, and next are Poles and Cypriots, with 51.9% and 50% , respectively.

Spaniards who have participated in the study are above the community average in the labor section. 31% indicated that they lost their job or contract temporarily or permanently, while 20% fear that they could be fired in the next three months.

11% indicated that they cannot pay the rent or the mortgage on time, a situation that is more common among the self-employed who do not have employees (18%) and the unemployed (23%).

Eurofund’s work, focused on COVID-19, has been carried out through an online survey launched on April 9 in the 27 member countries. During the first month, the agency received more than 85,000 responses, 3,064 of them from Spain.

The survey also reveals that the confidence of the population of the Twenty-seven in the EU is now below that of their respective national governments, which has not been the case for 15 years.

In this section, on a confidence scale of one to ten, Spain scored 4 points, tied with Bulgaria and only ahead of France, the Czech Republic and Greece, although at the top of the table Finland, Ireland and Denmark barely reached 6.5 points, 6 and 5.7, respectively.