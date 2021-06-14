47% of millennial millionaires have more than 25% of their wealth in crypto

According to a CNBC “Millionaire Survey”, nearly half of all millennial millionaires have at least a quarter of their assets in cryptocurrencies.

The CNBC poll found that many millionaires who fall into the “millennial” category have invested significantly in cryptocurrencies.

While 47% of 750 investors surveyed had more than 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrencies, almost 35% have more than half of their money invested in digital assets.

Survey results show a serious divide when investment vehicles are analyzed by different generation groups.

One of the reasons for this is probably the fact that. the youngest investors who had more faith in the upward trend of cryptocurrencies They significantly increased their net worth by buying early.

Crypto adoption increases

It is reasonable to assume that many of these younger millionaire investors They achieved that status by investing early in cryptocurrencies in the first place.

Millionaires of all ages report that only 17% of them own any cryptocurrency, while more than three-quarters have none.

Spectrum Group CEO George Walper concluded that:

“Younger investors jumped in early when it wasn’t that well known. Younger investors were more intellectually engaged with the idea even though it was something new. […] Older investors and boomers were largely saying, ‘Is this legitimate?’

Spectrum Group conducted the Millionaire Survey online between April and May.

It’s clear that younger investors have embraced the trendy world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In fact, most of the millionaires of previous generations did not even know what an NFT was.

Diverse Opinions About NFTs

On the subject of NFTs, the survey revealed that within the millennial generation of investors, opinions are divided on digital collectibles.

A third of those surveyed believe that NFTs are simply a fad, while the rest believe that they are part of the future of digital assets. Almost half of those surveyed own NFTs, while an additional 40% have not considered investing in them.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that a staggering 98% of baby boomer millionaires do not own NFT and are not interested in the idea.

Walper stated that:

“NFTs have only just begun to be part of the media coverage, so older generations are further behind in understanding.”

The post 47% of millennial millionaires have more than 25% of their wealth in crypto was first seen on BeInCrypto.