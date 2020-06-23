Apple has released iOS 14, the operating system of our iPhone and, although the keynote has been intense, there are several new features that have been left without comment or have gone unnoticed. Let’s collect the most important ones in a list.

Privacy in Photos, search engine for Emojis, default apps and much, much more

Emojis Finder: Now in the emoji selector of our iPhone, or iPad, we will see a search bar appear to quickly locate the emoji that interests us.

Privacy in Photos: When we grant an app access to our photo library we can select which photos we specifically want the app to access. Alternatively we can choose All photos.

Access to the local network: IOS 14 apps will need to ask permission to find and connect the devices on our local network.

Conversation threads in Messages: During the presentation we have seen the responses with message threads in group chats, this function can also be used in individual chats. The interface allows us to touch a thread to see it apart from the main conversation.

New apps and home screen: In the Settings app we can choose whether the new apps that we download to the device should be added to the home screen or only to the new App Library, which is the default option.

Redesign of the Music app: The Music app brings a major redesign in iOS 14. Now the content is structured in five tabs: Listen, Browse, Radio, Library and Search. The Listen tab, the main one, is quite similar to the old one for you, with recommendations, lists, recent plays, etc. The Search tab also receives news with a presentation with genres.

Camera and Microphone Access Notifications: Now when an app, or the system itself, accesses the microphones or cameras of our device, we will see an indication of access. An orange dot indicates access to the microphone, while a green dot indicates access to the camera.

Exposure compensation in the Camera app: In iOS 14 Apple has added a new control in the Camera app to adjust the exposure independently of the image brightness.

More speed in the Camera app: This version also improves the speed at which the camera is able to take pictures. Both in time to take a single photo and in bursts.

Health checklist: The Health app in iOS 14 offers us a checklist with which we can review all the settings. In this way we see the status of notifications of noise, irregular rhythm, medical data, emergencies, fall detection, etc.

Notes: The Notes app has received several new features, especially on the iPad, which now recognizes the shapes drawn with the Pencil and automatically transforms them into lines, circles, etc. Both on the iPhone and iPad, thanks to the intelligence and processing on the device, we can now search content faster in the app, and also scan documents more quickly and efficiently.

Filters in Photos: Now we can filter content in the Photos app and see only the favorite, edited photos, photos or videos to find the content more easily.

Photo captions in Photos: We can also add captions to any image to give it more context when viewing the image or to search for it more efficiently.

Assign tasks in Reminders: In the shared reminder lists we can now assign the tasks to a specific person.

AirPods API: With the Motion API for AirPods Pro developers can access the orientation, acceleration and rotation of the headphones in space.

Default third-party apps: With iOS 14 we can configure the default apps for email and internet browser.

Next on Podcasts: With the new section Next, in true Apple TV style, the system creates a queue of episodes.

Voice notes: Apple has added an option to improve the quality of recordings, remove ambient sound, echo, etc. Doing it is as simple as touching the button in the form of a wand page, just like in Photos. In addition, we can now create folders and organize recordings with more options.

AirPods battery notifications: Now, when the battery of our AirPods becomes too low, our iPhone will notify us of this by means of a notification so that we can charge them.

Burst of photos with the volume button: We can configure the iPhone so that pressing and holding the volume up button in the Camera app will trigger a burst of photos instead of a QuickTake video.

More camera options on older devices: Now all devices have the option to change the resolution and the fps. Also, the iPhone XR and XS gain the QuickTake video feature by holding down the fire button.

Improvements in Night Mode: In iOS 14 the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro use the gyroscope to better stabilize the shot. Also, we can now cancel the take while it is in process.

Selfies in mirror: A new setting with which we can ask the Camera app that selfie photos reflect what we see in the preview instead of applying the mirror effect.

Picture in Picture for FaceTime: Now we can use our iPhone while we make a FaceTime call and we will continue seeing it in Picture in Picture.

FaceTime eye contact: Thanks to this setting, which we saw appear in the first betas of iOS 13 and then disappeared, we can make it appear that we look directly at the camera when we look at the iPhone screen during a FaceTime call.

Support for APFS drives in Files: Now when we connect a drive with APFS we can read it and use it in the Files app.

Private Wi-Fi address: When we connect to a Wi-Fi network, we can set our iPhone to hide the MAC address and therefore prevent the device from being tracked.

Taps on the back of the iPhone for accessibility: With this option we can give two or three touches to the back of our iPhone to perform various actions.

Redesign of the Center control: With new options for the Home app and playback on Apple TV and HomeKit favorites. In addition, we can use Sleep Mode and activate sound recognition.

