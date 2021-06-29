47.9ºC temperature in an unprecedented heat wave

06/29/2021 at 12:37 PM CEST

Canada, one of the coldest countries on the planet, is going through an unprecedented heat wave these days, exceptionally prolonged and described by the authorities as “dangerous”. The town of Lytton in British Columbia (Canada) has just passed a historical record for heat, touching 48ºC. Similarly, temperatures in the northwestern United States also promise to set new highs.

This episode, caused by a ‘heat dome’ (high static pressure that acts like the lid of a pot) has caused climatic records never seen before in many other areas of the country, according to data from the Canadian meteorological authorities.

The United States and Canada have warned their citizens about “dangerous” heat levels that could persist throughout this week.

Experts say that climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heat waves. However, they have warned that it is difficult to link a single event with global warming.

BBC meteorologist Nick Miller explains that the ‘heat dome’ is related to large areas of high pressure, leading to clear skies and hot, sunny days.

The longer this high pressure pattern lasts, the longer the heat wave will last, and the temperatures can rise day by day.

This high pressure zone is huge: ranges from California to the Arctic territories of Canada and extends inland through Idaho (USA).

Sales of air conditioners and fans have exploded and cooling shelters have sprung up. Some bars and restaurants, and even a swimming pool, have been deemed too hot to remain open to the public.

Lytton, which is located about 250 km northeast of Vancouver, has broken the previous Canadian record, which had been recorded in two cities in the province of Saskatchewan, Yellow Grass and Midale, which in July 1937 reached a temperature of 45 ° C .

In addition to Lytton, there are more than 40 other places in British Columbia where new heat records have been set.

David Phillips, chief climatologist for Environment Canada, told CTV: “I like breaking records, but this is like breaking them and also pulverizing them. HIt’s hotter in parts of western Canada than in Dubai«.

“It’s a desert heat, very dry and hot,” he told David Phillips.

“We are the second coldest country in the world and the snowiest«He added. “We often see cold spells and blizzards, but rarely do we talk about a climate as hot as this one.”

The expert said on Sunday that there was a possibility of exceeding 47 ° C the next day, Monday. However, what happened yesterday is that the thermometer in Lytton reached 47.9 ºC, exceeding forecasts.

British Columbia’s power providers noted that there was an exceptional increase in demand for electricity to keep air conditioners running.

Environment Canada reported that the province of Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, Yukon and the Northwest Territories should also be on alert.

In your warning, predicted a ‘prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave’ it will persist through this week ‘, with temperatures 10-15 ° C above normal, close to 40 ° C in many places.

Also in the northwestern United States

The northwestern United States has also broken records, particularly in parts of Washington and Oregon.

The country’s National Weather Service called the heat wave conditions “historic” and said they would persist through the week, “with numerous daily, monthly and even historical records likely to be set.”

Seattle and Portland, cities with climates famous for their rains, recorded the highest temperatures in their history on Sunday.

Portland broke its previous record when temperatures reached 44 ° C and Seattle did the same when the mercury reached 40 ° C, according to the US National Weather Service.

Oregon relaxed assistance restrictions imposed in the face of the covid-19 pandemic to open swimming pools and air-conditioned areas such as shopping centers. But Seattle had to close a pool due to “dangerous and unsafe temperatures on the pool deck.”

Fruit growers have been rushing to pick crops, fearing that the heat could wilt cherries and other fruits. The gatherers start at dawn and stop for lunch when the temperatures become unbearable.

BJ Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, told the Seattle Times: “We are traveling in absolutely unknown waters.”

On Sunday, the United States Olympic track and field qualifying events had to stop in Eugene, Oregon, due to the heat and the crowd was asked to leave the stadium for safety reasons.

Some covid vaccination centers also closed for the same reason.

In some areas along the coast, temperatures may drop a bit in the coming days, but Boise, Idaho, could see a week with temperatures above 40 ° C.

The National Weather Service said parts of the state could experience “one of the longest and most extreme heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. [una región que abarca el oriente del estado de Washington y el norte de Idaho]».

