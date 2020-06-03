Madrid, Jun 3 . .- 46.7% of Spaniards admit that after confinement they will go to bars and restaurants less frequently than they did before the arrival of COVID-19 and 8.5% He assures that he will not visit them, according to a barometer of consumption habits in the new situation.

These percentages increase among women and among those over 55, according to the study carried out by the gastronomic consulting company Brandelicious with 1,200 telephone interviews with the general population and made public this Wednesday.

The conclusion is that the coronavirus “will drastically change the growth forecasts for 2020 of the restoration” that Hostelería de España, a platform that integrates the 315,000 establishments in the sector, stood at around 2.5 percent.

The same study reveals that 49.9 percent of Spaniards do not plan to travel abroad in the coming months and that 45% will reduce their trips in Spain.

The surveys also show a “significant drop” in nightlife among young people, since 7 out of 10 Spaniards between the ages of 18 and 35 will not go to discotheques or decrease their frequency of visits to these places.

By sex, women are the most in favor of reducing the frequency of club attendance and only around 2% of Spaniards state that they will carry out these activities more frequently than they did before COVID-19.

As for cinemas, for which according to the Federation of Cinemas of Spain (FECE) 2019 it was a historic year with a collection of 624.1 million euros and 105.5 million viewers -the best result of the last decade- , the barometer indicates that 25.9% of Spaniards will not go to the rooms after confinement and 43.6% will go less frequently.

The percentage of those who will not go decreases considerably among the youngest, but stands at 45.1% among those over 55 years of age.

