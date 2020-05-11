An article published by Business Insider conducted research on Tyson, the meat company of the United States and found that 4,585 employees have contracted COVID-19 and 18 have died.

The article details that some meat industry experts and politicians are blaming employees for meat-processing plants becoming new hotspots for the new coronavirus. However, the same workers assure that their bosses have not worried about implementing the appropriate security measures, and to the extent that the investigation indicates, Tyson has not offered its employees the ability to go home on paid leave.

The cases of COVID-19 span meat processing plants in 15 statesAccording to state and local government data, the Midwest Research Reporting Center, The Counter, as well as local news publications.

For his part, Tyson had highlighted that he would implement new security measures for his employees such as taking their temperature, wearing face masks, additional daily deep cleaning and the installation of workstation dividers. At the same time, the company ensures that it has relaxed its attendance policies, waived the waiting period to qualify for short-term disability, as well as the coinsurance and deductible costs for the COVID-19 tests. But, the company does not consider it necessary to implement paid sick leave, a gross mistake, since it is the most effective way – as we all know – to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to the Midwest Investigative Reporting Center, there have been at least 12,500 cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths in the meat processing and packaging industry in the United States. Experts told Business Insider that meat processing plants are the next entry point for the coronavirusSince many of the largest groups of COVID-19 cases focus on slaughterhouses or slaughterhouses.

Furthermore, we cannot forget that in April, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order for meat processing plants remain open in order to avoid a shortage of meat.

