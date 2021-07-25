450 drunk or drugged drivers reported per day

F. CHERRY

It is the result that summarizes the last control campaign carried out by the DGT. In a week, 3,555 drivers were denounced, of which 255 were brought to justice.

When the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presented the Traffic system for this summer, he already insisted that one of the groups in the spotlight are the drivers who get behind the wheel after having consumed alcohol and / or drugs. . In fact, they will be the subject of a specific campaign that will take place from August 2 to 8. In addition, preventive controls will be strengthened.

These types of offenders have been, for years, one of the most resistant to changing this dangerous habit. In 2019, 49,000 court convictions were handed down for breathalyzer. And 27% of the drivers who died that year who had an autopsy showed significant alcohol intake. In short: alcohol and drugs are the second cause of fatal accidents, with 25% of the total. Only distractions appear ahead, with 33%.

Crime in 255 cases

The results of the last campaign carried out from June 16 to 22 show that the danger is still very present. 173,118 drivers were tested and, although the number of those who tested positive may seem insignificant (3,155, 1.8% of the total), it assumes that each day 450 users were detected driving under the influence of alcohol, or after taking drugs.

In the case of alcohol, of the 1,603 positives, 235 led to the opening of proceedings and the bringing to justice either because they drive with a rate higher than 0.60mg / l in air or because they refuse to take breathalyzer tests. Regarding drugs, of the 1,552 cases, the majority (1,141) were due to cannabis use, followed by those who did so by cocaine (514), amphetamines (180) and opioids (65). In addition, in 20 cases it was a crime because, in addition to presence, influence was detected; or for refusing to take the drug test.

Prevention is better than cure’

Apart from these figures, Trfico highlights the effectiveness of the preventive controls since 84% of positives in alcohol and 88% of drugs have been detected in them, compared to the rest that are discovered after an accident, a violation or by presenting symptoms.

In fact, the special campaigns also serve to alert all those drivers who, even though they are not reported for not exceeding the maximum allowed rates, are detected as being between 0.15 mg / l and the permitted limit (0.25 mg / l). In total, 4,300 drivers were in this situation. Of these, 3,612 were detected in preventive controls, 369 for a violation, 37 after an accident and 3 for presenting symptoms.

