45 years of the great world title of José Durán

Julio Gonzalez

Today marks the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest feats of Spanish boxing in our history (May 18, 1976). Jose Duran, the Madrilenian from the Salamanca district, although he grew up in Peñagrande, managed to be the fourth Spanish boxer in history to win a world title, the WBA super welterweight.

José Durán became champion by defeating the Japanese Koichi wajima by KO in the fourteenth round of a fight scheduled at fifteen.

Durán traveled to Tokyo as a victim for Koichi Wajima to revalidate the world title. when the official candidate, Argentine Miguel Ángel Castellini, fell from the list, who would be José Durán’s next rival, in the Spanish’s first defense of the title.

The fight began with a very combative Wajima looking for the Spaniard and placing good blows and winning the assault. In the second the champion began attacking as in the first, but this time Duran endured the first attacks and with a right counter he sent the Japanese to the ground for the count of eight.

The rest of the rounds were happening in the same way with a Wajima, trying to hunt down the Spanish and entering most of the rounds with his head down, for which he was cautioned by the referee in the tenth round. On the contrary, the Spanish with jabs and uppercut ”was neutralizing the attacks of the Japanese.

As the rounds progressed, the superiority of the Madrilenian was revealed, and in the thirteenth round Duran from a direct from the right sent the Japanese back to the canvas for the count of eight. The end of the fight took place in the fourteenth round, at minute José Durán connected with a powerful right hand and the Japanese, very touched and fatigued, collapsed on the canvas for the count of the fateful ten seconds.

At the end of the fourteen rounds, the scores of two of the judges were favorable to Durán: Takeo Ugo from Japan gave (61-59), the Spanish Lorenzo Sánchez Villar (63-56) and the incredible thing was that the Japanese referee Yusuku Yoshida, owed 60-50 in favor of the Japanese fighter.

The fight was held at the University Auditorium in the city of Tokyo and was witnessed by about fifteen thousand spectators. TVE broadcast the combat live.