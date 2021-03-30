45 years and an exaggerated punishment for injuries and addictions

Related news

Tiger Woods (California, United States; 1975) shocked the sports world after suffering a traffic accident in The Angels. The health of the winner of 15 majors took over sports news, fearing the worst after seeing the state in which the truck he was driving was left. His right leg ended up shattered, with multiple open fractures for which he was urgently operated on in the Harbor-UCLA Hospital Medical Center after being treated, first, by an ambulance that arrived at the scene only six minutes after the accident.

Tiger, who was on his way to a recording for a sponsor, lost control of the SUV, a van of about 50,000 euros that had received courtesy of the organization of the PGA Tour. Precisely, modern ‘tank’ safety technology saved him. Sheriff Alex Villanueva He also appealed to another factor: “He is lucky to be alive,” he said with a few words that will continue to resonate in more than one.

Woods will survive and can tell, but at a high price. His shattered right leg had to be rebuilt with lengthy surgery on the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula. Major orthopedic injuries that will keep him convalescent for a long time and put a question on the lips of every golfer: Can Tiger come back?

Perhaps it is too early to know if after the accident it will be a final goodbye, but the prognoses are not good if the circumstances surrounding the American golfer are taken into account. Behind her back, never better said, she has a long history of injuries that have required surgery and we must not forget either her multiple excesses, which have ranged from sex to medications.

Woods is not Hogan

On its own, age could be a defining factor. After learning that Tiger’s life was not in danger, many recalled the story of Ben hogan. Hogan’s miracle occurred in 1949 when he suffered a traffic accident when his vehicle was brutally hit by a bus. Hogan broke his pelvis in two parts, several ribs, clavicle, left shoulder and ankle, and his left eye was seriously damaged. One year later, 16 months later, he would win the US Open.

But Woods is not Hogan because, mainly, one will turn 46 this year and the other, at that time, was 37. Also, Hogan did not have Tiger’s medical record. You don’t have to go back too long to get to his last back operation, a discectomy to reposition one of the discs that was clamping the sciatic nerve, with which he intended to ‘fix’ himself to return before the surgery. Augusta Masters, which is celebrated in April.

Tiger Woods’ medical history reflects four other back surgeries, the penultimate in April 2017, and five procedures performed on his left knee, among other physical problems that have condemned him. The sum of the multiple fractures suffered by the accident this Tuesday completes a wide catalog of injuries, surely too heavy for a 45-year-old person.

Tiger has accustomed his followers to miracles, like when he won the Augusta Master in 2019, but this seems like too much. There is only one person who has won a major with greater age and he is, precisely, the only professional who has in his record more ‘bigger’ than him: Jack nicklaus. The ‘golden bear’ put his last major, Augusta also, in 1986 with 46 years old.

Nth drop of Tiger

“Running more than 30 miles a week during my first five, six years on the Tour destroyed my body and my knees,” Tiger Woods confessed a couple of years ago.

The rest of the blame for his fall into hell was his addictions to sex and alcohol, which cost him his marriage and starring in several scandals, and his consumption of painkillers and anxiolytics in his most complicated moment. Another traffic accident in 2010 and his arrest in 2017 after appearing half asleep at the wheel in a ditch ‘adorn’ his collection of extra-sports messes.

An apparent excess of speed has returned to put Tiger’s life against the sword and the wall. Now that he was about to return and just when he had regained stability with his partner Erica Herman. The man who became a legend and who transcended beyond the sport faces his more than possible goodbye and golf will never be the same without him.

[Más información – De Rafa Nadal a Jon Rahm: el mundo del deporte se vuelca con Tiger Woods]