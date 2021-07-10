45 km of autonomy: this Ninebot scooter is on sale and threatens the reign of Xiaomi | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Thanks to electric scooters we will be able to move around our city in an amazing way, without having to take public transport or complicated vehicles, and over the years these types of vehicles have become so affordable that even people of all ages ages are already using them.

Maybe you know the classic Xiaomi scooter, the My Electric Scooter, but now he has great competition with him Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LE II, a scooter with up to 45 km of autonomy that right now you can find with a succulent offer.

However, the Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LE II scooter is only € 539.90 on Amazon, a product Reduced no less than € 159.10 with respect to its previously marked price.

This electric scooter with up to 40 km of autonomy is reduced to only € 539.90

This Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LE II electric scooter at € 539.90 is managed and shipped by Amazon itself, and you will receive it totally free at home for the next few days.

The Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LE II is equipped with new generation 10-inch tires that perfectly absorb shocks for maximum riding comfort and safety. Also, related to the above, is equipped with a regenerative braking system that powers the scooter through electricity and recycled energy when driving.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this scooter is that it can accelerate up to 25 km / h and above under a range of up to 40 km, which will allow us to go to and from work or university without problems.

It is not only valid for moving through a road or path environment, but it is also capable of climb slopes of up to 20% thanks to its powerful engine.

It has a led screen where the battery level is indicated to us to have it controlled, also the speed that we carry and the Bluetooth connectivity, allowing us from the panel to switch between the three driving modes, including the eco mode, standard mode and sport mode.

It is very easy to store, since it can be folded easily in three simple steps, so it will take up practically no space either on public transport or at home.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.