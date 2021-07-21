45 Funny Halloween Costumes 2021- Silly Costumes for Couples and Groups

Halloween is usually the time to break out your spookiest costume or maybe even your sexiest one, but they’re definitely not the only two options! If you’re the type of person who gravitates more toward adult onesies and inflatable bodysuits than the fake blood and bodycon dresses, chances are you’d much rather dress up in a funny Halloween costume. Sometimes landing on an idea for one doesn’t come quite so easily though, so we’re here to help inspire your costume idea for this year no matter what your plans are. (Though you should prob stay away from any large indoor parties and continue following CDC guidelines even if you’re vaccinated.)

If you feel like going with something lighthearted that’ll make people immediately crack up and smile when they see you, we found more than a few ideas that’ll do the trick. From ridiculous pun costumes to amazing throwback ideas, here are 45 funny Halloween costumes to make you (and everyone else) el-oh-el all night long.

1 Twins

This flick has perhaps one of the greatest movie posters of all time with Danny Devito leaning on Arnold Schwarzenegger in matching suits. And it just so happens to makes a brilliant and hilarious Halloween costume.

2 Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don your best tropical shirts and culottes (of course) to turn into these funny besties for Halloween night.

3 Grandmas

Fast forward the hands of time by donning gray wigs, spectacles, pearls, and * gasp * wrinkles.

4 Schitt’s Creek

Go as Alexis, David, Johnny, and Moira for an over-the-top, and compliment-worthy group costume.

5 A Morning Vampire

As Zoë says in her caption, night time for vampires is technically morning, so look like you just woke up by putting on socks, a robe, and carrying your coffee mug while also wearing your sharp teeth.

6 Violet from Willy Wonka

An inflatable bodysuit is never * not * a good time. The idea to make it into a costume inspired by Violet from Willy Wonka ensures that someone will be laughing, even if it is just you loving your own genius.

7 Wayne and Garth

These two classic Wayne’s World characters never get old. All you need is a hat, some glasses, and a plaid shirt and you’re ready for party time (excellent).

8 the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Throw it back for your funny Halloween costume with these outfits inspired by characters from the ’90s sitcom. Sorry for now getting this theme song stuck in your head. At least it’s a good one.

9 Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Grab your bestie and go as these two high school BFFs who show up to their 10-year reunion in these memorable ensembles. Additional mandatory props: Post-its.

10 Rugrats

Anyone who watched Rugrats as a kid would lose their minds over these perfect modern-day recreations of Susie Carmichael and Angelica Pickles.

11 Avocado Toast

Read into how much you love overpriced brunch foods with this priceless couples costume. Then go around charging everyone to take a picture with you because avocado toast ain’t cheap.

12 Shrek and Princess Fiona

You might need some serious makeup skills to pull off prosthetics like these, but can you imagine the reaction from your friends if you did ?! Worth it.

13 The Box from Seven

What’s in the box, you ask?!? If you’ve never seen the classic ’90s Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow thriller, I won’t spoil it for you — but Gwyneth’s super clever Halloween costume just might.

14 A Water Bottle

When in doubt, go with an adult onesie. Something about a full bodysuit that zips all the way up is inexplicably funny, and a photo shoot that takes place in your natural habitat, like this water bottle costume in the drinks aisle, would make it even funnier (if that’s possible).

15 A Cool Mom

Whether you yourself are actually a mom or whether you just want to dress up as one for Halloween (why not?), Go as the ultimate cool mom with this Mean Girls getup. Then use that video camera to record everyone’s reactions to your look.

16 Minions

If you need a funny costume that’ll be a hit with the trick-or-treaters, this minions look is it, trust. And if you think about it, the costume is pretty easy to put together, too. All you need is a yellow beanie, a yellow shirt, overalls, and some goggles.

17 The ’80s

Between the hair, glasses, pants, and accessories, the ’80s are a prime decade with tons of good material for a funny Halloween costume.

18 A DNA Test

Any costume that involves a poster board is bound to be a hilarious one. This DNA test costume is made complete by the giant cotton swab wand and bodysuit with the results hidden underneath it all.

19 Justin Bieber

The Biebs’ fashion sense is always a conversation starter. From his tropical shirts to his house slippers and Crocs, it’s a downright hilarious costume to recreate — especially if you don a short wig to go with it.

Nope, you don’t have to know what the movie is about or even watch it to dress up with this literal interpretation of the title. If you don’t have a partner to go as the Jack to your Ally, this is the next best (and much funnier) thing.

21 The Simple Life

You could recreate this promo photo with polka-dot dresses and aprons, or you could grab all your Juicy Couture and pink going-out tops from the 2000s to make the perfect DIY Paris and Nicole costume.

22 Elliott in ET

It used to be so easy to hide an alien on a bike. Then Elliott ruined it for everybody. A red hoodie, basket, blanket, and fake ET make this instantly recognizable.

23 A Cheeto

Dress like a literal snack with this orange dust-covered getup. Throw on some matching shoes, and ta-da! Your costume will be a sure hit.

24 A T. Rex

The funniest costumes can also be the simplest. What’s not to love about an inflatable T. rex with tiny arms?

25 Napoleon and Kip From Napoleon Dynamite

Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.

26 The Kardashians

No one wears Yeezy like this crew. Go all out on the beige, neutrals, and faux fur for this hilarious idea.

27 Darla From Finding Nemo

The most terrifying part of the movie, TBH. Buy the sweater online, wear a plaid skirt and sneakers, and throw your hair into pigtails for this one.

28 Hey Arnold!

Hey, football head !!! The outfit colors and hairstyles are the keys to pulling off this group costume, and everyone will crack up when the whole crew pulls up to the Halloween party.

29 Krumm From Aaahh !!! Real monsters

Damn, was this show a CLASSIC. This girl absolutely nailed it with the hand eyeballs, beige bodysuit, blue lipstick, and hairy pits.

30 Ilana From Broad City

Cut some holes in a sweater’s hood and put your space buns through to channel Ilana — or your dog, I guess.

31 The Toy Story Aliens

The claw !!! For this group costume, DIY some bright-green beanies into alien heads, get matching gloves, and wear some blue spacesuits.

32 Censor Pixels

Modest and sexy at the same time? Break out the neutral and pink paint colors and cardboard to create the pixels.

33 Bob’s Burgers

Cue the Tina twerk. You can make this funny group costume work with items you probs already have in your closet, like solid-color tees, shorts, and crew socks.

34 The Wet Bandits From Home Alone

Just watch out for burning-hot doorknobs when you go trick-or-treating! The wigs, feathers, and generally disheveled appearance totally make the costume.

35 Sesame Street Martians

Throw a brightly colored blanket over yourself, attach giant eyeballs, and all of a sudden, you’ll be saying, “Yip yip yip yip!”

36 Zoolander

Practice your “blue steel” in the mirror, then you’ll be ready to take on the night. Matching printed headbands with your ‘fit is definitely required.

37 Toni and Candace From Portlandia

Birkenstocks, bohemian prints, and cardigans are all you need for this boho costume.

38 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

If you love playing with animals at parties, this is the costume for you. You just need a pink tutu, hair gel, a button-down, and preferably a lil dog.

39 French Kiss

LOL, get it ?! Go all out with the eye makeup, then channel Parisian style with stripes, a beret, and a baguette.

40 “Oh Deer” and “Holy Cow”

Gettin ‘punny! The animal ears are key here.

41 Kristen Wiig’s Sue and Target Lady From SNL

Two of Kristen Wiig’s most hilarious characters make the best costumes.

42 Regina George From Mean Girls

You’ll definitely start a trend with this look — or so I’ve been told. Don a purple bra and take some scissors to a white tank and you’re the queen bee, Regina.

43 Betty From Rugrats

Because Phil and Lil’s mom was low-key the best character on the show. Rock the ’80s look with a sweatband, sweater, and sneaks.

44 Shark Week

All you need is fake blood, fake fins, fabric markers, and you can basically cue the theme from Jaws.

45 Nickelback

You can’t help but read the caption in his voice, right ?! A white tee, facial hair, picture frame, and questionable hair make this Halloween costume.

