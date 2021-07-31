45 Celebrities Whose Style Has Completely Transformed Since the ’90s

.

With great fame comes a seriously upgraded look. That’s why we see the style of most celebrities improve after a few years in the spotlight. Unfortunately for them, they don’t always have the luxury of hiding away the evidence of the ’90s trends they probably wish they never wore. Ahead, take a look back at how fashion has changed over the years for celebs from Jennifer Lopez to Britney Spears.

Jennifer Lopez 1997 v. Now

We would never expect anything less than a glam form-fitting stunner from J.Lo.

Cate Blanchett 1998 v. Now

Bold yellow and corset dress = YES!

Courteney Cox 1994 v. Now

From the Fire and Ice Ball to * literal * fire and ice.

Miley Cyrus 1994 v. Now

Color and a bold statement has clearly always been Miley’s thing.

Claire Danes 1996 v. Now

Keeping in line with the silk fit only for Juliet.

Kate Hudson 1999 v. Now

Can you guess Kate’s favorite red carpet pose?

Scarlett Johansson 1998 v. Now

Scarlett basically became the smoldering dancing emoji.

Dakota Johnson 1998 v. Now

For a red carpet first-timer, a pant suit was quite the sophisticated choice for Dakota Johnson.

Angelina Jolie 1991 v. Now

Still gorgeous. Still WOW.

January Jones 1999 v. Now

A shorter hem and better fit, yet still all the class.

Nicole Kidman 1992 v. Now

Buh bye Pippi, hello sequins galore!

Heidi Klum 1999 v. Now

Okay, so maybe supermodels are exempt from the whole throwback photo thing.

Jared Leto 1998 v. Now

Jared Leto: the man of many, many hairstyles.

Demi Moore 1996 v. Now

Honestly having no issues with either look here. Bring back the buzz cut, Demi!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 1995 v. Now

These girls have always nailed the almost-matching-but-not-quite look.

Gwyneth Paltrow 1999 v. Now

Pretty in aesthetically-pleasing, iconic Oscar dress pink.

Brad Pitt 1991 v. Now

Brad: the ultimate cool guy since 1991.

Parker Posey 1996 v. Now

Are those … blue latex gloves?

Rihanna 2006 v. Now

Honestly, feeling both of these looks.

Chloë Sevigny 1998 v. Now

Don’t worry, Chloë hasn’t ditched the red lip yet.

Tia and Tamera Mowry 2003 v. Now

🎶 “SISTAH SISTAH! Never knew how good it fit ya!” 🎶

Sarah Jessica Parker 1991 v. Now

Is that you, Carrie Bradshaw?

Britney Spears 1999 v. Now

The ’90s girl in all of us would have killed for those sequined pants.

Naomi Watts 1999 v. Now

What seems like a style 180 is actually a continuation of delicate detail. Well done, Naomi!

Paula Abdul 1990 v. Now

When you’re Paula Abdul you can really never go wrong.

Drew Barrymore 1995 v. Now

Drew circa 1995 was on to something via her choker and velvet slip dress.

Johnny Depp 1997 v. Now

If Captain Jack Sparrow and Sweeney Todd became one.

Julia Roberts 1990 v. Now

Winona Ryder 1991 v. Now

Sleek and black stays true to the Winona we know.

