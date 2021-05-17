45.7% of Spaniards belong to a risk group

According to the results, we know that 18.6% correspond to the age group over 60, while more than 16% suffer from a chronic disease, which could aggravate the disease, as different studies have shown.

In turn, 5.2% of Spaniards are active health professionals (that is, they currently work) and 1.9% are immunosuppressed.

On the other hand, 1% claim to be at risk for their work. And 0.8% are teachers, a percentage shared with the group of pregnant women. In minority percentages of the sample we find groups at risk for obesity (0.3%), cancer patients (0.2%), people who live with people at risk (0.2%), and people with disabilities ( 0.2%).