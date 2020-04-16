The US government has deported more than 1,500 Guatemalans, of whom at least five have been infected.

Guatemala – Forty-four migrants who arrived in Guatemala Monday – reported on a flight from U.S– they gave a positive Thursday to COVID-19. Guatemalan authorities had suspended flights during Easter for fear of contagions, but on April 13 they renewed them.

That day two flights of deportees arrived, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute: one with 106 migrants from Step and the other with 76 from Brownsvilleboth in Texas. Passengers of the latter were the ones who were infected, a government official with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, but is not authorized to give information.

On the same Monday, three migrants with cough and fever were separated after their arrival in Guatemala and the Ministry of Health said that one of them had been positive. After the situation, it was decided to carry out the COVID-19 The rest of the passengers, authorities reported then.

Since March 13, the first case of the new coronavirus was announced in Guatemala, the US government has deported more than 1,500 Guatemalans, of whom at least five have been infected.

On Tuesday the Minister of Health, Hugo Monroy, revealed that on a flight from U.S and that it would have arrived in the country on March 26 would have more than 50% of the infected passengers and that this apparently increased the numbers of contagion in the country.

Carlos Sandoval, Presidential spokesman, reiterated that the official information that has been handled so far regarding migrant infections is what the president has released, that is, five infected people.

The spokesperson explained that after consultation with the government, he would give an official position.

On Thursday afternoon, Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo confirmed to the AP that the flights of deportees will be suspended again from today without specifying whether the decision is due to the contagion of migrants. “It is temporary, we are in those details,” he said, and clarified that there is no date to resume them.