Communications continue to evolve and new technologies do not have to arrive to continue this advance. Existing research can be continued, and that is precisely what they are currently doing in Australia. A group of researchers from Monash, Swinburn and RMIT universities push fiber optic speed limits, and thanks to them we have a new record.

The results of the last test carried out, and which testify to the new speed record on a fiber optic connection, have been published in Nature Communications. Thanks to this publication we know that these researchers have achieved a maximum speed of 44.2Tbps. Yes, terabits. Something that can roughly translate into 5.5 terabytes, ‘teras’, per second. A speed that would allow you to download the complete Wikipedia, its almost 30,000 gigabytes, in just 5.3 seconds.

First field test of the “light combs”

To achieve this new speed record, researchers haven’t even had to turn to a new fiber optic currently in development. The tests have been carried out on a standard fiber optic connection, like any one that reaches our homes, and, yes, the experiments have been carried out on real ground and not in a laboratory.

Specifically, speed tests have been carried out at the fiber connection connecting the RMIT campus in Melbourne with the Clayton campus of Monash University. A total of 76.6 kilometers of fiber connection which has led, with minor modifications, to the achievement of this record of data transmission through fiber.

The modifications have consisted of replacing the emission source with what is known as a “light comb”. This part has replaced 80 different lasers with a single device, which also allows fiber optic emitters to be smaller and lighter than current ones. It is also the first field test of one of these “light combs” that has amply demonstrated its efficiency.

These 44.2Tbps of speed have overtaken the 43Tbps that were achieved in 2014 by a team from the Technical University of Denmark. Yes, highest speed at the laboratory level, and without having yet transferred to real field tests, it is still set at 255Tbps thanks to a team from the Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Central Florida, also in 2014. But in the laboratory and with a fiber cable of only 1 kilometer .

