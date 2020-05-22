NEW YORK (AP) – More than 4,300 patients recovering from the coronavirus were sent to New York’s vulnerable nursing homes by state order, in a move later suspended amid criticism that it fueled the COVID-19 outbreak. More largest in the nation, as verified by the Associated Press.

The AP counted how many people with the virus were transferred from hospitals to nursing homes under a March 25 directive after the New York State Department of Health refused to release the results of its own I studied two weeks ago. The agency says it is still corroborating the information.

Regardless of the final figure, nursing home directors, activists and family members of residents say the dispatch of patients with coronavirus complicated the situation in the homes despite the fact that Governor Andrew Cuomo himself, the main promoter of that policy, He described them as “the most fertile ground for the spread of the virus.”

“It was the dumbest decision they could make,” said Daniel Arbeeny, who removed his 88-year-old father from a Brooklyn nursing home where more than 50 people died. Her father later died at home from the coronavirus.

“You don’t have to be a genius,” said Arbeeny. “It was known that the most vulnerable – the elderly and people with health problems – are in nursing homes and in rehabilitation centers.”

Informed of the AP study, the Health Department said Thursday night that “it cannot comment on information that we are still reviewing.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, overturned the directive on May 10. The intention had been to ease the burden on hospitals and free beds for the most seriously ill patients as infections were increasing. The governor defended that policy this week, saying he did not believe it had contributed to more than 5,800 deaths in nursing homes and other health centers in New York, more than in any other state. He also stated that the residences should have said something if there was a problem.

“They should have said ‘I cannot receive people with COVID,'” he said. The directive issued at the end of March, however, said that “no resident can be denied readmission or admission only because COVID-19 was confirmed or suspected.”

A month later, on April 29, the Health Department clarified that residences should not admit new residents if they cannot meet their needs.

Some nursing homes said that when the directive was issued, they felt compelled to receive these patients. And they were overwhelmed.

Gurwin Jewis, a 460-bed Long Island residence, seemed well prepared. But 58 patients fell in a short time and she was overwhelmed. Residents began to catch the infection and in the end there were 47 deaths that were suspected to have died from COVID.

The state directive “created great risks for staff and residents,” said residence executive director Stuart Almer.

“The order contributed to the 5,000 deaths,” said Jeffrey N. Nichols, a member of the executive board of the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, who always opposed the transfer of those residents.

Nationwide, some 35,000 people died from outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes and other health centers, about a third of all those killed by the virus, according to an account kept by the AP.

Cuomo says he issued his directive abiding by the guidelines of the Donald Trump government.

Others say Cuomo took too long to overturn his directive.

“A lot of people in nursing homes who should not have been infected were infected, including people who were there recovering from operations,” said John Dalli, a New York attorney specializing in nursing homes.

Patients with COVID-19 were not the only possible source of infection. Some residences say the main source was staff and residents who did not know they were carrying the virus. And several admit that they would have received patients with COVID even if the governor had not issued his order.

“Many nursing homes knew there was a gap,” said Sarah Colomello, a spokeswoman for the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. This facility has 100 beds and isolated a sector to receive patients with the virus that were sent to hospitals in the area. He received at least 21 and recorded no deaths.

___

Associated Press investigator Randy Herschaft contributed to this report.