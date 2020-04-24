The crowd of Palm Trees can be proud of having countless stars in the club’s history. Among the main idols is Ademir da Guia, the biggest number 10 of Verdão, who scored between 1961 and 1977. This Friday, the last of the 155 goals of Divino with the shirt alviverde turns 43 years old.

On April 24, 1977, Palmeiras faced the Portuguese for the Brazilian Championship. With Pacaembu full, the fans could see a game of many goals, in which Verdão won by 3 to 2 and Ademir shone.

It was Divino himself who opened the scoring, 19 minutes into the first half. He received a pass from Jorge Mendonça by elevation, dominated the chest and touched, with his unique tranquility, on the goalkeeper’s exit to score.

In the second stage, Lusa reached the tie with Enéas, just after five minutes. The game heated up, and Jorge Mendonça put Palmeiras back in advantage, after a beautiful table with Ademir, at 14.

The last goal that came from Divino’s feet, and that sealed that victory, came in the 19th minute of the final stage. Toninho appeared on the right and crossed to the middle of the area. Ademir dominated the chest, dropped the ball, and hit the cross, in the corner, to score a great goal. A beautiful goal, which was forever in the memory of palmeirenses.

The Portuguese even got to discount with Eudes, in the 38th minute, but it was too late to avoid losing to Verdão.

At the end of that year, Ademir da Guia ended his victorious career in football. Divino arrived at Palmeiras in 1961 after starting his career at Bangu. In total, it was 16 years for Verdão, with 902 games, 155 goals and the conquests of 5 Brazilian Championships, five Paulistas Championships and a Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

Sports Gazette

