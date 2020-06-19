A survey found that 52.78 percent said that “their sexual behavior pattern had not changed” and 43.08 percent reported “that it had decreased”

43 percent of Mexicans reported having had a decrease in their sexual conduct during the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, pointed out this Thursday a survey of the Mexican Association for Sexual Health.

The association stated in a statement that during the healthy distance days that they applied in Mexico between March and May, an online survey was applied “with the aim of knowing the way in which the lockdown has changed sexual behavior. “

In addition to exploring how these changes are related to the levels of psychopathology in the surveyed population (stress, anxiety and depression), as well as with the levels of sexual violence in the couple, indicated the association.

Among the results of the survey, it was noted that the majority of participants (52.78 percent) reported that “their sexual behavior pattern“43.08 percent said” it had decreased “, while only 4.14 percent reported” increase “after the confinement began.

The exercise found that the “most notable” decrease in erotic activity occurred in people living alone and those living with children.

Among the participants living in couple the reported change is less pronounced because 58.9 percent of women and 66.1 percent of men reported “no change” their sex life.

Meanwhile, 43.21 percent of couples living in quarantine with children and 43.81 percent of those who live with an extended family, “feel that the Privacy it has worsened or occurs much less than before the quarantine. ”

In relation to autoerotic behavior or masturbation, about 40 percent reported no changes, and about 31 percent noted a decrease.

The use of pornography it increased 36.8 percent in men, being the most notable change among those living in an extended family, the study indicated.

The survey also reported that at this stage of confinement the practice of sexual video calls and the “sexting”Increased among men and women (37.7 percent and 39.3 percent respectively).

In addition, they reported “decrease in sexual desire and problems getting excited ”during confinement.

He stressed that a higher decreased sexual behavior Depression, stress, anxiety and violence may appear in the couple.

On this last topic, 8.06 percent of participants perceived a increase in intimate partner violence during quarantine.

One thousand 785 people participated in the exercise who met the inclusion requirements required in the study and the average age of these people was 40 years.

The aforementioned survey was applied in collaboration with the Mexican Institute of Sexology and the data analysis had the collaboration of the Mexican Federation of Sexual Education and Sexology and the World Association of Sexual Health.

