At least 54,000 residents and workers in nursing homes and other types of senior care facilities died as a result of the coronavirus in the United States., according to a database compiled by The New York Times. As of June 26, the virus has infected more than 282,000 people in some 12,000 such facilities.

The number is consistent with statistics prepared on what happened in other countries of the world severely affected by the disease, such as Italy and Spain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nursing home population is at high risk of becoming infected and dying from the new coronavirus. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is known to be particularly lethal for adults age 60 and older or those with other underlying health problems. Furthermore, the virus is more likely to spread easily in such spaces, where many people live in a confined environment and workers move from room to room.

While 11% of the infections in the country occurred in adult care centers, Covid-19-related deaths at these centers represent more than 43% of pandemic deaths in the country.

The proportion of deaths in senior centers is even higher at the state level. In 24 states, the number of residents and workers who have died represents half or more than half of all deaths caused by the virus, following the analysis of The New York Times.

Infected people linked to nursing homes also die at a higher rate than the general population. The average case-fatality rate (the number of cases divided by the number of deaths) in households, based on these data, reaches 17%, significantly higher than the 5% case-fatality rate that has been measured across the country. .

In any case, since the case-fatality rate depends on the number of infections and that in turn is tied to the testing capacity of each country and each state, many international specialists consider that this 5% could be even lower. According to several studies, it is likely to be closer to 1%.

In the absence of complete data, both at the state and federal levels, The New York Times It has developed its own database gathering information on cases and deaths from coronavirus in the care centers for the elderly. These include nursing homes, care centers, memory centers, retirement communities for the elderly, and rehabilitation centers.

The numbers published by the American newspaper They are based on official confirmations from states, counties, and the establishments themselves, as well as some data provided by the federal government. They include residents and, where reports are available, employees of those facilities as well.

On Friday, the United States broke the daily record for COVID-19 infections with 45,330, which increases the confirmed cases in the country hardest hit by the pandemic to 2,462,057, according to the Johns Hopkins University independent count. The number of daily infections exceeds the peak of mid-April in which just over 39 thousand infections had been registered, according to the Worldometer site.

The balance of deaths on Friday increased the number of deaths to 124,978 after adding 574 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, nine states have announced that they will not go to the next phase of reopening in their territory as a result of the increase in infections. These are Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and North Carolina, as the chain collected CNN. They are added Texas and Florida that this Friday they have announced new restrictions.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, ordered the closure of all bars, while Florida prohibited the consumption of alcohol in these establishments. Both states joined a small but growing list of entities that have suspended a further reopening of their economies due to outbreaks, mainly in the south and west of the country.

Health experts have said that a worryingly high number of infections is being registered among young people that they are dating again, often without masks and without abiding by other measures of social distancing.

