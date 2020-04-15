We are used to the fact that when we talk about a discounted product, or with a very good price, it is from a company like Xiaomi or Realme, which try to carry the quality price per flag and that They base their competitive strategy on that. But today the story is different, and it is Samsung that comes to surprise us with an incredible discount on one of the products that it is best to manufacture: a Smart TV.

And, one of their Smart TV models is 35% off on Amazon, and you can buy it for less than 300 euros, a knockdown price for such a television, which includes things like 4K resolution or HDR 10+. Possibly the best you can buy right now to make your quarantine more bearable.

Samsung’s 43-inch Smart TV discounted on Amazon at an incredible price

A good Samsung discounted Smart TV is the best you can buy right now, since With all this quarantine and confinement, we must spend all our leisure time in our home, And what better way to do it with a screen of such quality.

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 43RU7025

Specifications

Dimensions: 1238.6 x 714.2 x 59.2 mm without base, compatible with VESA mount

Weight9.6 kg

Display 43-inch LED panel at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) Support for HDR 10+ Image Engine UHD Engine



AudioDolby Digital Plus, 20W output

Quad Core Processor

Connections: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, LAN input, Digital audio output, WiFi

We are facing a television with a 43-inch LED screen at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) that also offers support for viewing content in HDR 10+ format, which offers us a great depth of color and that, thanks to this resolution, it will allow us to enjoy a high level of detail when we watch content on television.

And the good thing is that being a Smart TV, we have applications like Netflix, YouTube, HBO or Prime Video that make it easy for us to enjoy all of our content on demand services. You can even duplicate the screen of your smartphone and transmit content from it in very few steps.

This cheap Samsung Smart TV features 3 HDMI ports so that consoles, computers or other devices that emit a video source can be connected, and they also have 2 USB, a LAN port and a digital audio output to connect a music system and enjoy a better audio experience. Although, if you do not, you can enjoy Dolby Digital Plus and the 20W audio output that television has.

It is one of the best cheap televisions you can buy thanks to the 35% reduction you have experienced, since on Amazon you can find it at a price of less than 300 euros, and that for a Samsung 4K LED Smart TV, it is almost a gift, so, if it were you, I would not miss the opportunity to buy the best value for money television that is on the market right now.

