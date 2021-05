4.8% of Spaniards contacted health services at some point by telephone 112/061, 3.8% did so by contacting their private doctor and 2.5% by telematic means (for example, to via computer).

On the other hand, of the percentage of Spaniards who contacted the different health services due to the fear that they had COVID-19, 29.3% declared that the care received was good, 28.5% were tested for COVID -19, and 9.9% were diagnosed with COVID-19.