4,249 deaths in 24 hours and more than 12,000 in just three days

Brazil notified this Thursday 4,249 new deaths associated with covid-19, a new daily maximum since the beginning of the pandemic and the second time in the week that the country has added more than 4,000 deaths in a single day, official sources reported.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 13,279,857, after they reported 86,652 infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The country registered 4,195 deaths on Tuesday, 3,829 on Wednesday and 4,249 this Thursday, that is, 12,273 in just three days, almost the same figure that, for example, accumulates Egypt (12,290) or Bolivia (12,366) throughout the pandemic, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

With a 2,800 average daily deaths In the last week, the Latin American giant is today the place on the planet where people die the most from covid-19 and has already accumulated 345,025 dead in just thirteen months.

Brazil is the second country with the most deaths and the most confirmed cases of the disease, after the United States, and is currently facing the worst phase of the pandemic with the overflowing public hospitals given the growth in income from covid-19

Almost a third of deaths reported this Thursday occurred in Sao Paulo, the most developed and populated state in the country, where local authorities reported 1,299 deaths in the last day, the second worst mark in the region.

“Far from the end”

The director of Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, admitted on Thursday that the pandemic “is far from over.” “There is no conviction among us that the worst phase has passed”, affirmed with resignation in an appearance before a commission of the Senate.

This new record comes on a day when the plenary session of the Supreme Court analyzes whether it endorses the reopening of churches and temples, authorized in a monocratic way by one of the eleven magistrates of the high court and supported by the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who denies the severity of the coronavirus.

The second wave of the pandemic has been accelerating for weeks, also driven by the circulation of virus variants considered more infectious, such as the Brazilian, known as P.1 and already predominant in various regions of the country, and the British.

In addition, scientists, who had already warned that Brazil could become a “world laboratory” of new strains of the coronavirus due to its high incidence, they are investigating two other new lineages that emerged in the country with a large number of mutations, some of them linked to a greater power of infection.

With the intensive care units 90% full In much of the national territory, the Brazilian public health system is also dealing with the shortage of essential medicines for the most serious patients with covid-19, such as sedatives, analgesics and in some cases oxygen.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign, which began on January 17, is progressing little by little and to date have received the first dose 10% of the 212 million Brazilians.