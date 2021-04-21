420: what are the effects of marijuana on the body according to your sex

The effects of marijuana can be different between women and men due to the type of hormones that each sex produces.

Until 420 of 2021, they add 7 countries in Latin America that allow the medicinal use of cannabis. However, only Uruguay has legalized recreational consumption of the plant for its population. Beyond the social taboos surrounding the intake of THC, it is likely that effects of marijuana are different according the sex of the person who smokes it. This is the reason.

What effects of marijuana are seen in the body?

Concentrated cannabis oil. Photo: Getty Images

There are multiple ways to consume cannabis. Among the most common is the cigar —churro, gallo or porro, among others. colloquialisms attributed to him-. In this mode, a couple of minutes are enough for the effects of marijuana to be perceived.

Once the smoke enters the body, the heart rate accelerates. In parallel, the tracks respiratory muscles relax and the eyes dilate. Depending on the type of marijuana, it is common to experience a feeling of pleasure Y diluted euphoria. In some cases, you have nausea and your mouth becomes dry.

The feeling of relaxation is due to THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis, which acts on neurotransmitters in the brain. Specifically, about anandamide which, as it has a similar molecular structure, can be easily replaced by THC on a neurological level. Consequently, a altered state of consciousness.

We suggest: Too much vitamin D to protect against COVID-19 is causing serious side effects

Why do the effects of marijuana vary according to the biological sex of the person?

Photo: Getty Images

The effects of marijuana on the body are slightly different between men and women. In addition to a cultural issue that allows more open consumption for men, at an organic level the dynamics is different:

According to Royal Queen Seeds, the largest legal cannabis seed distributor, it could be that men are experimenting stronger psychotropic effects that the women. For this reason, it is more likely that male consumers develop a dependence on THC.

The biological basis for this assumption is in the sex hormones that substances interact with. Specifically, it has been observed in pregnenolone, the precursor of all steroids, that it is capable of modulating the cannabinoid receptor activation.

In the long run, however, the consequences are similar. Loss of memory, inability to dream, erectile dysfunction in males and lack of libido in the women. However, the strict prohibitions on its consumption have biased scientific research, that many times, has been permeated by shaky arguments and based on morals.

Keep reading:

Aspirin May Reduce Risk of COVID-19 Disease, Study Finds

Scientists Behind AstraZeneca Vaccine Develop Antibiotic-Resistant Supergonorrhea Vaccine