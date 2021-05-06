42 bales of cocaine found in an ITV review

Enlarge

May 05, 2021

The ITV is used to detect car failures, although this time what was discovered were 42 bales of cocaine.

The main mission of the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) is to assess the condition of vehicles and verify that they are safe to drive. Now, in one of the Cadiz town of San Fernando it has served for something more than that: for indict a drug gang.

And it is that an official of the ITV of San Fernando discovered, when analyzing the underside of one of the cars (a Renault) that passed through his line, a double bottom in which 42 bales of cocaine.

A surprise at ITV

The car was owned by the considered leader of the drug gang and its use had been ceded, so several months after the arrest of the suspects it was taken to the Cadiz station to subject the car to routine analysis. During the review, one of the officials detected a reform for the installation of a hidden bottom.

It was located at the front of the vehicle, located on the ground under the driver’s and passenger’s seats. It was opened and closed by means of a button that had been hidden in the area of ​​the passenger pedals.Therefore, after activating it, a total of 42 bales of cocaine were found in this double bottom.

After learning these facts, the Office of the Prosecutor considers that the four detainees in this operation are responsible for a crime against public health and another belonging to a criminal organization. For the last of them, the magistrates of the Provincial Court who will judge this case are asked to impose on each of them a sentence of two years in prison. Regarding the supposed leader of the gang, nine more years in prison are requested, when applying the aggravating circumstance of recidivism.

Regarding the crime against public health, the Public Ministry asks a fine for them of more than 22 million euros and that each of them be sentenced to eight more years in prison.