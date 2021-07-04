410 million people at risk from rising sea levels by 2100 | Life

A recent model projected around 2100 shows that millions of people around the world will have to abandon their current homes due to rising sea levels.

While governments and large corporations work against the clock to mitigate the effects of climate change, scientists and studies make it clear that we are approaching the next century where life in certain parts of the planet could be impossible or, at least, very different from the current one.

Now a study published in Nature Communications has pointed out that 267 million people currently live on land less than 2 m above sea level, and would be the most vulnerable to the expected rise in sea level for the next century. This could raise, by 2100, that the number of people at risk could amount to 410 million.

“These numbers are another wake-up call to the immense number of people at risk in areas close to the coast, particularly in vulnerable countries in the south, where people often experience these risks as part of a toxic combination with other risk factors. ”, He tells the British newspaper The Guardian, Maarten van Aalst, of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“Coastal flood risk assessments require accurate data on land elevation,” the study can read. For this, the researchers used the world’s first elevation model based on LiDAR satellite data used to measure elevation by pulsing laser light to the surface of the earth.

The use of these data has allowed researchers to understand how many people were vulnerable to floods caused by climate change, and where we see that year after year the rise in sea level does not stop, an increase that will not only cause the population to have to move to live in other areas, but millions of species will disappear.

Climate change is going to severely affect the Mediterranean. According to a study, in 100 years the sea level will rise one meter and the temperature will be 5 degrees higher.

The projection indicated for 2100 based on zero population growth and a sea level rise of 1 m by the end of the century, taking into account a combination of rising ocean levels and land subsidence.

The study also makes us see which regions would be the most affected. Most of the risk is centered in tropical Asia since 62% of the land most at risk is in the tropics. Indonesia would be the country most affected by rising sea levels in the coming decades.