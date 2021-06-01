41% in the hours that we use the most electricity

The new electricity bill arrives with an unprecedented price rise. Today, June 1, the changes in the electricity rate come into effect and from one day to the next the cost of electricity has risen by up to 41% in the hourly periods where we consume the most electricity. A significant rise that comes even though we were already at all-time highs in the price of light.

We review what happens with the new electricity bill and we try to answer some of the most common questions regarding the new rate, from how it will be applied, how much we can end up paying and how the cost has changed from one day to the next with the arrival of the new invoice.

A huge price difference between valley, flat and peak hours

The cost of energy varies every hour of the day, so the price difference from one tranche to another may vary over time. That said, the cost in euros per kWh is already known for today, with a notable increase compared to what we had in the previous weeks.

As of June 1, at the time of writing these lines, the cost for each of the sections is as follows:

Valley cost: € 0.11484 / kWh

Flat cost: € 0.15289 / kWh

Peak cost: € 0.24262 / kWh

As we can see, the peak cost band is significantly more expensive than the valley and flat sections, causing the light to be plugged into rush hour is twice as expensive than in valley time.

How the price of electricity has changed from one day to the next

Again, it must be remembered that the cost of light varies enormously, so the calculations can be very different depending on the time. But with the data of June 1, a very notable increase in the cost of electricity can be seen, mainly in the peak section that rises well above the average of recent months.

If yesterday the peak cost was € 0.17 k / Wh, today it is € 0.24 / kWh. An increase of 41% from one day to the next in the hours that we consume the most electricity.

Today: € 0.11 / kWh – Valley

€ 0.15 / kWh – Flat

€ 0.24 / kWh – Peak Yesterday: € 0.11 / kWh – Valley

€ 0.17 / kWh – Peak

This change is even more remarkable if we look at the past year. The electricity reached maximum during the past month, but last year around this time the peak hour was around € 0.11 / kWh. Less than half of what it has reached today with the arrival of the new electricity bill. That is, with the data from Today we pay in the cheap period (valley) the same as a year ago in the expensive one (peak).

As explained by the consumer organization FACUA, in May, the average price of the kWh of electricity was 17.20 cents (taxes included), close to the cost of the flat hour and well below the almost € 30 / kWh of the rush hour after taxes.

Light is at its highest peak: what is expected to happen with the new bill

The CNMC has its own calculations on how the new electricity bill will affect if habits are maintained. For customers who did not have time discrimination, the changes will imply a reduction of approximately 17 euros per year, before taxes. For the 10 million consumers with hourly discrimination, these changes will mean an increase of 46 euros per year, according to the CNMC. About 3 or 4 euros per month of increase in the bill.

Some experts’ estimates are less optimistic. Those consumers with PVPC and hourly discrimination (the most profitable so far) will go from having about 10 off-peak hours to a considerably more expensive combination of flat and peak hours. Francisco Valverde, consultant for the Menta Energía Group and an analyst of the electricity sector, estimates that the annual bill can increase up to 12%, about 75 euros a year.

How is the price of electricity calculated?

The price of electricity is based on four fundamental aspects: cost of energy, transport and distribution tolls, taxes and infrastructure charges. To which we could add the profit margin for the marketer in question.

The part of taxes (21%) and the cost of energy (24%) does not change, but there are changes in tolls and charges. On the one hand there is the power and on the other the toll in the energy term is more expensive depending on the three new schedules.

What is the schedule for the three sections?

Previously, consumers could benefit from up to six different domestic rates, some with a flat rate and others with a discriminated schedule. Now we will all have a rate (2.0TD), with three schedules and three different prices.

The new rate establishes peak hours (the most expensive), flat hours (average cost) and off-peak hours (cheapest). For these three sections, three schedules have been configured that are divided as follows:

COST

SCHEDULE

PERIOD

TIP

HIGH

10:00 – 14:00



18:00 – 22: 00h

Full morning and afternoon.

FLAT

HALF

08:00 – 10:00



14:00 – 18: 00h



22:00 – 24: 00h

First thing in the morning, noon and night

VALLEY

UNDER

00:00 – 08: 00h



24h on weekends and holidays

Early morning and holidays.

Namely, energy will be cheaper at dawn and on (national) holidays. The average cost will be first thing in the morning, noon and at night, while in the middle of the morning and in the afternoon between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. will be when it is more expensive.

Does it affect all companies and rates?

The new electricity bill affects all consumers, but its impact will depend on whether we are in the regulated or free market. In Spain, some 10 million supplies are in the regulated market of the Voluntary Price to the Small Consumer (PVPC), while some 16 million supplies are in the free market, more expensive and associated with marketers such as Iberdrola, Naturgy, Endesa, etc. .

Is there something to do about these changes?

If you were in the PVPC until now, the changes will be applied from now on without having to do anything. Those who have a contract with a marketer should see how their contracted rates are adapted.

The CNMC recalls that these companies “must communicate changes well in advance and in a clear and transparent manner”, although they may offer consumers a flat rate or their own schedule. To practice the marketer will pay for the energy following these three time framesBut they can choose not to pass the cost on to consumers in the same way.

How does the power work now?

With the new electricity bill, all consumers will keep their contracted power by default. However, there are a couple of changes. With the new system, the power toll goes from € 38.04 per contracted kW to € 32.31 per kW. At this point we have a small reduction.

On the other hand, now we can contract two different powers, a peak for most of the day (from 08.00 to 24.00) and another much cheaper valley for the early morning (00.00 to 08.00), weekends and holidays. In this second section, the domestic cost will be € 1.42 per kW contracted. The contracted powers cannot exceed 15 kW, since in that case the 3.0 TD toll for industry would be applied.

What is recommended to save

Given the changes in the electricity bill, the obvious recommendation is try to adapt habits to the cheapest schedules. Although, this is not always possible.

“When the consumer assumes all these changes, the new schedules will serve to make habits more efficient, but it is in this transition where a lot of confusion could arise,” explains Valverde.

Whether it is telecommuting or performing tasks at home, it will not always be easy to consume less at peak times. The objective of the new bill is to encourage consumption from the hours of maximum electricity demand to others less saturated. A possible recommendation is shifting activities like putting a washing machine on the weekend or try to adapt meal or activity times to coincide with the flat noon time slot.

Another recommendation from the CNMC is adapt power. To facilitate adaptation, two free power changes are allowed until May 31, 2022, unless you require technical assistance.

Is there a system or application that helps us control the price?

Through the eSios website you can check all the daily data of the Red Eléctrica de España. This data is easily accessible and is also available through mobile applications. Our recommendation is the redOS app, available for Android and iOS. It’s about the official application of the Red Eléctrica de España.

In addition to these two tools, the distributors themselves are already offering updated information on energy costs in the valley, flat and peak sections.

In Engadget | Installing a solar roof in Spain: cost, options and advantages (and disadvantages) compared to solar panels