41 cases of covid-19 detected in the Copa América

06/15/2021 at 8:59 AM CEST

The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced this Monday that it has detected 41 cases of covid-19 among players, members of the delegations and personnel who work directly with the Copa América, which began in the country on Sunday.

So far, cases of coronavirus have been discovered in the delegations of Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia Y Peru.

According to the portfolio, of the 41 infected, 31 cases correspond to players and members of the soccer teams and another 10 to personnel hired in Brasilia for the event, and all were isolated in a hotel in the capital of the country.

The ministry did not give details on the new confirmed cases, but on Saturday, 12 members of the Venezuelan delegation, including eight players, tested positive in the first mandatory clinical test they underwent upon arrival in Brazil.

La Vinotinto had to open the tournament without its “maximum strength” which cost them to be defeated 3-0 by Brazil in the debut.

Hours later, that same day, the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) confirmed that three footballers and a member of the coaching staff had tested positive for the virus, and this Monday it was confirmed another case in the delegation of Peru registered before traveling to Brazil.

However, the 24 players chosen by the Venezuelan César Farías to face Paraguay in Bolivia’s debut in the Copa América tested negative in the covid-19 test required by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) before the match.

According to the statement released by the Health portfolio, so far there have been 2,927 RT-PCR tests for the championship -including in some cases more than one to the same person-, of which 1.40% were positive.

Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic already has more than 488,000 deaths from covid-19 and 17.4 million confirmed cases.