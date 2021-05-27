41 Best Couples Halloween Costumes 2021

Instagram

Brainstorming what to dress up as for Halloween is fun because of the possibilities, but for that very reason it can be stressful. I mean, there are countless options out there! Add another person into this equation, and it’s almost impossible to actually agree on a couples costume. Luckily, you guys have plentyyy of time to make a decision and plan your outfits before spooky season begins. Presenting: This list of 41 adorably cheesy couples Halloween costumes, so you and your SO, friend, or partner can get some inspo! Love fun pop culture – inspired outfits? Or funny pun costumes? How about easy costumes to DIY? Yep, they’re all here.

For a taste of what’s to come, just think nostalgic Disney characters from Toy Story and Monsters, Inc., Winnie the Pooh, and many more — plus plenty of superheroes and classic food pairings. Basically, any one of these get-ups is sure to make you two a hit no matter what your Halloween plans are. Start scrolling for the cutest couples costume ideas.

1 Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson dressed like the iconic power couple Bey and Jay in contrasting pink and teal suits from the music video “APESHIT.”

2 Spider-Man and Black Cat

Gigi Hadid and Zayn went the comic book route and donned these amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat get-ups.

3 Phillip Carlyle and Anne Wheeler from The Greatest Showman

Put on a pink wig and sparkly leotard and have your partner wear some suspenders over a button-up and black pants and bam! You guys look like you could join the circus like Zendaya and Zac Efron, here.

4 Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber dressed like the rock legend and his wife with their big hair and retro outfits.

5 Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

Not gonna lie, I was too scared to watch this movie as a child and I have no idea what the plot is, but everyone recognizes that black-and-white striped suit situation! Also: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

6 Mary Poppins and Bert

Dress up as your Disney faves for Halloween and don’t forget these essentials: a clasped tote, an umbrella, and a chimney sweep.

7 Morticia and Gomez Addams

Pile on the ghostly white face powder and dramatic makeup to be this iconic couple.

8 Fembot and Austin Powers

Groovy, baby! Don a feathery pink mini dress and blonde wig to be a “fembot,” and then your partner can wear a velvet suit with a ruffled shirt to channel the international man of mystery.

9 Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin

The debut of Tiger King might seem like it was years ago, but, hey, it still makes a great Halloween costume using things you can probably find in your own closet.

10 Timmy Turner and Trixie Tang

This cartoon duo makes a fun throwback costume, and it’s pretty easy to throw together last-minute.

11 Tinkerbell and Peter Pan

All you need is a little faith, trust, and pixie dust to pull off this costume! JK, you definitely need wings, a pastel mini, a green dress, and hat.

12 Hippies

Get your ~ groove ~ on with a tie-dye poncho, florals, a fringed vest, and headbands. With a lil craft magic, makeup, and Birkenstocks, of course, you’ll look like you’re well on your way to Woodstock.

13 Popeye and Olive Oyl

This duo is iconic. Grab a can of spinach, a pipe, and sailor hat to really nail Popeye’s look, and for Olive Oyl, you’ll need a red dress and an updo. Ta da!

14 Cookie and a Cookie Monster

The Sesame Street character is nothing without his favorite food. Wear a beige bodysuit, a matching tutu, and then add “chocolate chips” in the form of cut out pieces of brown paper. Your SO just needs a simple shirt depicting Cookie Monster, and then the two of you are set.

15 Moonrise Kingdom

The Wes Anderson coming-of-age movie featured campers Sam and Suzy in these fun outfits. Binoculars, flowers, and a fake raccoon hat definitely make it recognizable as demonstrated by this blogger Sarah Chetrit.

16 Team Rocket

Prepare for trouble! And make it double! Capture a Pokémon with matching all-white outfits with a big red “R” on the front.

17 Pacman and Pinky

Some intense hot-glue gun skills are probably needed to pull off this costume look.

18 Sully and Boo From Monsters, Inc.

So easy to DIY! Just find a matching baby blue hoodie and draw or glue purple spots and horns on it to create Sully, then wear an oversized pink shirt and matching leggings with socks to flawlessly become Boo.

19 Woody and Bo Peep From Toy Story

You’ve got a friend in me. Kinda hard to DIY these cowboy and Bo Peep outfits, but you can find them easily on Amazon if you’re into them!

22 Nick and Judy From Zootopia

Wow, two sets of twins right here! Another DIY breeze for you and bae! To recreate these Zootopia looks, search your closet for a blue button-down, a vest, and some blue pants, then add a police badge. For the fox’s style, find a green short-sleeve button-down and khakis, and sport a striped tie on top.

23 Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio

Blast from the past. Find your best short blonde wig and white dress, then be sure to wear a bold red lip. Your SO can put on a Yankees outfit and carry a bat.

24 Katy Perry and the Left Shark

Put out Katy-Perry-at-the-Super-Bowl vibes in a colorful cone-bra top and matching skirt and a shark costume.

25 Eeyore and Winnie the Pooh

Most of this stuff is prob already in your closet … well, maybe not the donkey onesie …

26 Little Red Riding Hood and the Big, Bad Wolf

Watch out for the wolf! DIY these fairy-tale vibes with a red cape and red pants from your SO’s closet and a black catsuit and furry leggings from your own.

27 Tropical Drink and Server

Now I want to go on vacation. All this costume takes is a little craftiness! Construct a lemon and straw fascinator to become a “drink” and glue a plastic tropical beverage to a tray for your server.

28 Milo and Kida From Atlantis

Find a lost city together! Did these Atlantis cosplayers nail this look or what?

29 Evil Puppet Master and Marionette

Wear pretty much whatever you want to wear as a puppet master and puppet, then attach some marionette strings. @themabeesbabee and @ crystal_cherice5 demonstrate.

30 Khaleesi and Her Takeaway Coffee + Jon Snow

Get a blonde wig and dress up as Khaleesi this year and have your other half dress like Jon Snow. Or, better yet, have your other half dress like a Starbucks cup with the longest ever name written on it.

32 Jessica and Roger Rabbit

If you like the color red, this nostalgic costume idea for couples is the right one for you!

33 Hogwarts Students

Never too many Harry Potter ideas, I always say. This one is the low-key school-day wizarding look of your dreams.

34 Milk and Cereal

If you’ve got major DIY skills, hit this breakfast cereal costume up.

35 Frappuccino and Starbucks Barista

For all you coffee lovers out there, become a Starbucks barista and a frap!

36 Ariel and Prince Eric

Kiss the girl! Prince Eric and Ariel are the best costume under the sea.

37 Bughead

Hungry for a shake right now. Grab your nearest cardigan and bedazzled Oxford collar, then have your partner dress in a shearling lined trucker coat and beanie and you’ve got yourself the sweetest couple in Riverdale.

38 Justin and Britney: The Denim Years

If you love jeans … pull a 2001 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake move for Halloween.

39 Waldo and Wenda

Get all your red-and-white striped clothing out and dress up as your favorite point-and-find characters!

40 Cinderella and Prince Charming

Raid your own closet to find the pieces these two are wearing!

41 Harley Quinn and The Joker

Go HAM on the temporary tattoos and colorful wigs to make this Suicide Squad costume your own.

