4,031 workers in the sector have died

MEXICO CITY. In recent weeks, the fatality curve for covid-19 among health personnel has flattened.

In mid-May, the last highest peak of this indicator was registered with 2%, which reached its acme point, in March 2020, with 6 percent.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, 4,031 health workers have died from coronavirus and 239,280 have fallen ill.

This means the contagion of 478 doctors, nurses, laboratory workers, dentists and other personnel, a day, on average, and the death of nine health workers, so far during the pandemic, every 24 hours.

However, in recent months, the number of deaths and infections has slowed down among the health personnel union.

For example, the year began with 2,470 deaths among health workers; and in a month and a half, by February 15 there was already a cumulative record of 3,284 deaths, that is, 814 more.

CONFIRMED DEATHS BY PROFESSION

It is the percentage of those who have died from covid-19 according to their profession, since the beginning of the pandemic, to date.

While, between May 3 and June 21, the date of the last report, deaths went from 3,861 to 4,31, that is, the equivalent of an increase of 170 in the same period.

Compared to August 2020, when 16% of active cases in the country due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus corresponded to health personnel, they currently represent 3 percent.

Between the covid-19 report on health personnel from December 28, 2020 and January 25, 2021, in one of the most critical moments of the pandemic, 457 deaths of health workers accumulated, which equates to 16 deaths per day, on average.

In contrast, just in the same period, between the reports of May 24, 2021 and June 21 of this year, deaths went from 3,917 to 4,31, a difference of 114, four a day.

Regarding the profession of health personnel who have died from coronavirus, the behavior has remained stable throughout the pandemic and it is the doctors who have been most affected; followed by other workers such as nurses, dentists, and laboratory workers.

By federal entity, right now, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Puebla, Veracruz, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Tamaulipas are the 10 states with the highest number of deaths among health personnel, which concentrate 65% of the total.

Regarding the comorbidities of health workers who have become ill, unlike the general population, where hypertension occupies the first place, obesity is the most frequent, followed by hypertension and diabetes; variables that have also remained at similar percentages since the analysis of the cases among health personnel was carried out.

Despite the fact that it is the doctors who have died the most, it is still the nurses, as since the beginning of the health crisis, who are most infected, followed by the others

health workers such as laboratory workers and dentists.

* In the following link you will find the latest news