We reached the 14th month of free gifts with Requetemartes de Yoigo. At the moment, they have delivered: 65,000 discount codes of 15 euros in Privalia, 30,000 discount codes of 15 euros in Privalia, free gasoline for more than 25,000 customers, 10,000 free movie tickets, 15,000 films on Rakuten TV, 10,000 glasses of sun, 12,000 pizzas from Telepizza, 20,000 hair loss treatments, 10,000 Next Smart Car devices with a SIM card that includes 3GB of data, 40 euros free with Rumbo or Diesel Premium Evologic at 1 euro per liter.

40,000 free codes Busuu and Papumba

For this edition, Yoigo has partnered with Busuu, the world’s largest social network for language learning, and Papumba, an educational platform for the little ones. Thanks to these agreements, 20,000 free codes will be offered from each of the platforms, making a total of 40,000 codes. These may be used to enjoy one or both services for 30 days each.

The promotion starts from June 30 and Until July 15th o End of stock for all Yoigo customers, both mobile contract and convergence (residential and self-employed). As always, Yoigo will carry out a communication campaign starting today through email, SMS, social networks, blog, YouTube, private area and in its 750 exclusive points of sale.

The mechanics It is the usual one, that is, customers will receive a personalized link via SMS, e-mail or push notification to access the promotion’s website. Starting June 30, they will be able to purchase one or two coupons from each of the educational platforms. Once purchased, customers can redeem them through the Busuu and Papumba website until August 15 and, from there, enjoy 30 free days.

From the operator they explain that “With this initiative, we want to return in the form of gifts the trust that our clients place in us. We hope that with these activities, both the oldest and the youngest of the family will stay active these summer months and learn languages ​​in a very fun and entertaining way. ”