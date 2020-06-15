© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – This March 31, 2020, file photo shows cruise ships docked at the Port of Miami. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee, file)

MIAMI (AP) – More than 40,000 cruise workers remain stranded at sea due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without pay, and some still suffer from COVID-19, three months after this industry was paralyzed.

Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several outbreaks were reported on board the ships. More than 600 people fell ill and 14 passengers died in Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while he was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prohibited cruises from sailing off the coast of that country until July 24.

Some cruise ship workers have begun to be repatriated to their home countries.

Some 3,000 Carnival Cruise employees landed in Croatia earlier this month to be able to fly to their various countries of origin in Europe. MSC Cruises has airlifted over 1,000 crewmembers originating from India on chartered flights from Europe and South America. Royal Caribbean also airlifted more than 1,200 Filipino crew members home from Greece, Dubai, the United States and Barbados, according to the Herald.

Several Caribbean nations have not allowed cruise ships to dock at their ports due to concerns that they could increase the number of coronavirus cases. Only Barbados has allowed crew members to be repatriated from its airports.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which disappear in a matter of weeks. In other cases, especially among the elderly and people with previous health problems, the virus can cause more severe symptoms and even death.