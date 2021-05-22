4,000 people evicted from bottles in Barcelona

Image of one of the bottles held after the end of the state of alarm, on May 15. This morning it has again hosted another (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

A total of 3,959 people have been evicted last night from various bottles and festive concentrations in 31 points of the city of Barcelona, ​​in an operation carried out jointly between the Urban Guard and the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Mossos sources have explained to EFE that the agglomerations in which they acted last night represent a decrease of 30% with respect to those of the night of the previous Friday and that, in general terms, last morning was “less conflictive” than that of The last week.

Local police sources have reported that, of the almost 4,000 people evicted, about 1,200 were from the city’s beaches. The agents have also dissolved festive concentrations in the usual points of this type of call in the city, such as the Paseo del Born.

The Mossos, for their part, dissolved a bottle on the Lluís Companys promenade, next to the Arc de Triumf, around three in the morning, where they identified one person and denounced another for breach of municipal regulations.

In other parts of the city, the Mossos denounced 46 others for not complying with the rules on the use of the mask and keeping a safe distance, and another 52 for excess alcohol, in addition to opening a file with a local for being open beyond of the allowed schedule.

A hundred sanctions in Seville

The Local Police of Seville has identified and denounced 107 young people for making bottles and disturbing the neighbors and has denounced five bars for failing to comply with closing hours, of which one has been sealed for having expired extinguishers.

Around 02.40 am, the agents have identified 107 young people who were concentrating on Galaxia Street consuming alcoholic beverages and causing inconvenience to the neighbors.

