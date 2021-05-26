4,000 movies and 17,000 hours of series for $ 8.45 billion

The rumors that jumped to the media a few days ago have ended up being confirmed: Amazon has bought Metro Goldwin Mayer, one of the great majors in Hollywood history, for a whopping $ 8.45 billion. 4,000 films and 17,000 series, totaling more than 180 Oscars and 100 Emmys, are now part of Jeff Bezos’ company properties and, by extension, the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

The company’s list of productions is practically endless: films such as ‘Basic Instinct’, the ‘Rocky’ saga, the ‘Poltergeist’, ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Robocop’, ‘Thelma & Louise’ the Pink Panther movies, and series like ‘Fargo’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ or ‘Vikings’. Although without a doubt, the jewel in the crown is the James Bond franchise, whose rights held tightly by the descendants of the original producer of the series are what have possibly delayed the announcement.

In the press release with which Amazon has made the announcement public, it states that “It will help preserve the heritage of MGM and its catalog, and provide its customers with better access to these classic pieces.”. In other words, Amazon has openly affirmed that these classic films and series are going to fatten the Amazon Prime Video catalog, in a movement that aligns the streaming platform with Netflix, Disney + and HBO, where the catalog fund is of primary importance .

