4,000 million euros to provide the whole of Spain with 100 Mbps in 2025 | News | Infrastructures

4,000 million euros to provide the whole of Spain with 100 Mbps in 2025.

The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures,Roberto Sanchez, has visited Asturias to present the investments and reforms that are going to be undertaken to extend connectivity, accelerate the deployment of 5G and promote the audiovisual sector within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

In the field of digital connectivity, Roberto Sánchez recalled that The Government’s goal is for 100% of the Spanish population to have ultra-fast broadband coverage (100 Mbps) by 2025, since it constitutes a fundamental instrument of territorial cohesion. “This is an achievable objective, given the significant advances in coverage that have occurred in recent years,” he assured.

The executive recalled the importance of the Broadband Extension Program (PEBA-NGA), which began in 2013. In addition, he has emphasized the Executive’s commitment to the territorial development of areas with lower population density, as evidenced by the notable increase in aid awarded in the last three years. As an example, the last PEBA-NGA call, resolved in December 2020, awarded grants for an amount greater than all the calls made so far: more than nine million euros to extend 100 Mbps broadband to 42,831 homes and commercial premises in 1,466 unique population entities.

Thanks to these investments, it has been achieved increase broadband coverage to 30 Mbps by 14 points in just three years (2018, 2019 and 2020).

In the same way, as regards the population coverage of 100 Mbps broadband, it has already reached 82%, and when in 2023 the works that are awarded and in execution finish, the coverage of fixed networks at speeds = 100 will reach 92% of the population.

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan will allow to continue promoting digital transformation, one of its four transversal axes, to which it will dedicate 20,000 million euros until 2023.

Specifically, the Component “Connectivity, 5G and cybersecurity” will invest 4,000 million euros to extend connectivity to 100% of the population, accelerate the deployment of 5G networks and promote a cybersecurity ecosystem. It also includes reforms such as new General Telecommunications Law, which will soon enter its parliamentary procedure, and the General Law of 5G Cybersecurity.

Connectivity will be strengthened in reference centers and socio-economic engines such as industrial estates, logistics centers or business parks

Within the planned actions, Connectivity will be strengthened in reference centers, and socio-economic engines such as industrial estates, logistics centers or business parks, and in leading sector digitization projects. The goal is for 100% of socio-economic engines to have a connection scalable to one gigabit per second by 2025, one of the objectives of the European strategy “The Gigabit Society”.

A program will also be launched to facilitate digital connectivity vouchers for small and medium-sized businesses that they participate in public programs to promote their digitization.

Boost to 5G

In the field of 5G networks, the goal is to accelerate deployment in those areas where operators would be slow to arrive with their conventional deployment models. A 5G deployment that allows all its transformative benefits to be obtained from the outset, since this technology has characteristics of high capacity, low latency and high density of connected devices that make it a disruptive element for the economy.

The use of5G in the agri-food, mobility, health, tourism and trade sectors

Deployment will be prioritized in transport corridors, both road and rail and The use of 5G will be promoted in the sectorial digitization tractor projects. Specifically, in those identified in “Digital Spain 2025”: agri-food, mobility, health, tourism and trade.

Spain Audiovisual Hub

The Secretary of State has also presented the actions planned under the component, “Spain Audiovisual Hub”of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, whose objective is to position Spain as a reference center for audiovisual production, understood in its broadest sense: cinema, series, animation, video games, e-sports, etc.

The objective is to position Spain as a reference center for audiovisual production

This component brings together a series of investments and reforms aimed at strengthening the economic, technological and digital capacities of the sector, supporting international expansion, attracting investment, strengthening the business fabric and creating employment. To achieve these objectives, it has a Plan to promote the audiovisual sector, the Plan “Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe”, which has a specific goal, increase the audiovisual production carried out in Spain by 30% and which will invest 1,603 million euros until 2025. Of this, 200 million euros will be financed by the European Union Recovery and Resilience Fund.